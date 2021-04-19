IPL 2021 | The first six balls I played could have cost CSK the game on a different night, quips MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni, who struggled his way to a 17-ball 18, admitted that his slow knock could have potentially game-losing, and insisted that he needs to be wary of the same. Dhoni said that CSK posted a par score, but added that the sticky nature of the wicket helped his side.

After pushing himself to the No.7 slot in the first game against Delhi, CSK skipper MS Dhoni walked in to bat at the same position today, but his rusty showing left a lot to be desired. Walking in with the score 125/5 in the 14th over, Dhoni dead-batted each of his first five balls and managed just a solitary run off his first six balls. He then connected a couple of boundaries, but eventually only managed 18 off 17, failing to propel his side over the 200-run mark.

A dreadful batting display from Rajasthan saw CSK triumph, but Dhoni, in the post match presentation, conceded that his rusty knock could have cost his side the game on a different night.

“Glad we scored 180, I thought we could have got more. The first six balls I played could have cost us in another game,” Dhoni said in the post match presentation.

CSK posted a similar score at the same venue against Delhi and got obliterated, but the tables turned today as the bowlers did a fine job to seal the side a 45-run win. Dhoni noted that the sticky nature of the wicket - which provided an abundance of turn - helped the spinners and further claimed that the bowlers became used to the conditions.

“A lot has changed. The way we have prepared, the way we have turned down. The bowlers have been under the pump last year also, so they're used to the conditions.

“Even the wet ball was spinning. I don't really mind Jos playing reverse sweep. If the wet ball was turning then the chance of the dry ball turning is high. It was good to have Moeen, it was turning a bit. The wicket became a bit more sticky,” Dhoni said.

39 years of age now, the CSK skipper has had a rough start to the season, at least with the bat. Dhoni is one of the very few cricketers who has, over the years, shown that age is just a number, but the former Indian captain admitted that it is a stern task to maintain the same fitness levels as some of the other youngsters in the CSK side.

“Getting old and being fit - those are two difficult things! When you're playing you don't want anyone to call you unfit. I have to keep up with youngers guys, they run a lot, but it's always challenging.”

CSK will next take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede on Wednesday, April 21.