IPL 2021 | Blitzpools Prediction, Fantasy XI Tips & Probable XI for Chennai’s clash against Rajasthan

The three enigmas of IPL 2021 - Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings and Wankhede - will combine on Monday to provide us, the viewers, with Match 12 of the 2021 edition of the IPL. Victory on Monday will take Chennai to second spot, while Rajasthan can also break into the Top 4 with a win.

The Rajasthan Royals might have finished bottom of the table in IPL 2020, but they still managed to do the coveted double over the Super Kings. Both sides endured a disappointing previous season but have already shown signs of improvement this time around, and will be entering this contest brimming with confidence. How the Wankhede will play remains to be seen, but given the history these two sides share, it would not be a bad thing to anticipate an absolute cracker-jacker of a contest.

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals - Form Guide

Chennai Super Kings - W L

MS Dhoni’s men were given a harsh reality check in their first encounter by the Delhi Capitals, but the Men in Yellow soared back in style in their second game versus Punjab. Restricting Punjab to just 106 in their quota of 20 overs, CSK registered the most comprehensive win of IPL 2021 to get their campaign going. Among the positives were the bowling of Deepak Chahar and the batting of Moeen Ali, and the side will be hoping for the duo to keep their form going come Monday.

Rajasthan Royals - W L

Rajasthan Royals took a more convoluted path to victory in their previous game, but it goes without saying that, despite missing both Archer and Stokes, this Royals outfit looks far more balanced than it did last season. The performance of left-arm seamers Jaydev Unadkat and Chetan Sakariya and the return of David Miller have all been encouraging, and RR, come Monday, will be hoping for fireworks from their batsmen to go 2-1 in the season and enter into the Top 4.

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals - Head to Head

Total matches - 23

Chennai Super Kings - 14

Rajasthan Royals - 9

No Result - 0

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals - Last Meeting

The last H2H clash between CSK and RR turned out to be one of the dullest clashes of IPL 2020. Batting first, CSK posted just 125 in their quota of 20 overs despite losing just 5 wickets, and the target was chased down by a fidgety RR, who got home with 3 overs to spare. There, CSK were tormented by the RR leg-spinners, and so the Royals might look to target that particular area of weakness come Monday. Whether the Wankhede will provide enough assistance for the leggies to be successful remains to be seen.

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals - Probable Playing XI

RR - Manan Vohra, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 12, Blitzpools Fantasy XI

Wicket-keepers - Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson

Batsmen - David Miller, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Manan Vohra

All-rounders - Moeen Ali, Chris Morris

Bowlers - Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Mustafizur Rahman

Captain - Sanju Samson

Vice-Captain - Suresh Raina

Match info

Match - Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Indian Premier League Match 12

Date – Monday, April 19, 2021

Time – 7:30 PM IST

Venue – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai