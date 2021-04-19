Get yourself rolling in money this Tuesday by placing these three bets from the Mumbai-Delhi clash

With a career IPL average of 31.31, Rohit Sharma is one of the very few Indian batsmen who hasn’t dominated the IPL, but this season the Mumbai skipper’s start has been very, very promising. His last 2 knocks read 32 and 43 and he was in exquisite touch in the season-opener versus Bangalore, before being run-out abruptly. Rohit, of late, seems to have found a nice tempo for T20 cricket as he’s passed 26.5 in three of his last 4 innings, with his scores reading 32, 43, 19 and 64. He loves playing in Chennai, having scored over 26.5 in 3 of his last 5 knocks at the venue, but he equally loves playing against Delhi too. Rohit ended the IPL 2020 final as the highest scorer and will certainly fancy his chances versus the Capitals, come Tuesday. Having already played three games at the venue, Rohit is in sync with the Chennai wicket, so going to Bethive and backing him to score over 26.5 runs is the wisest thing you could do today.

Suryakumar Yadav to score over 24.5 runs @ 1.85

We’ve talked about Rohit, but what about Mumbai’s best batsman, Suryakumar Yadav? He did fail to convert in the previous game but in the three games thus far, he’s looked like he’s been batting on a completely different wicket. Suryakumar has passed the 24.5 mark in two of his three innings this IPL, but if you stretch it further and take T20Is into account, he’s scored over 24.5 in 4 of his last 5 knocks. We know that his overall form is great, but what about his form against the Capitals? It’s pretty outrageous. In 4 H2H matches last season, SKY, vs DC, registered scores of 53, 12*, 51 and 19 and tormented the Delhi-based franchise. But it’s not just the Delhi factor. SKY, of late, has been impregnable at Chepauk. In his IPL career, he averages 46.0 at the venue and in his last 5 innings at the venue, only once has he scored below 24.5. In fact, SKY’s ridiculous consistency is defined by the fact that he’s scored over 24.5 in 55% of his knocks since IPL 2020. The Mumbaikar is in the form of his life, so don’t waste this golden opportunity to nearly double your investment. Head to Bethive, back SKY and see yourself win a huge chunk of cash.

In the first glance, this bet might look outrageous but hear us out. There is plenty of logic behind this. This is a risk absolutely worth taking. Delhi, as we know, rely on one batsman batting through deep into the innings, and that is precisely why they’ve boasted of the ‘Top Batsman’ in 2 of their first 3 games thus far. On the other hand, remarkably, despite winning 2 games, Mumbai have not had a ‘Top Batsman’ in each of their three matches so far. This is primarily because of MI’s brand of cricket. Batsmen are encouraged to play a fearless, carefree brand of cricket, and this means that they take more risks, due to which most of them perish quickly. Impact is valued more than sheer numbers and this has been the case with the side since last season. Of the Top 10 individual scores in IPL 2020, Mumbai had just 1 entry. Compare this to Delhi, who had 3. In fact, in their 4 H2H games last season, Delhi had a ‘Top Batsman’ in two games despite losing all 4 matches comprehensively. In one of the matches - qualifier 1 - DC lost the encounter by a whopping 57 runs, but still had the Top batter in the game. This season, DC already have 3 entries in the Top 10 individual scores, while MI have none in the Top 15. One of Pant, Dhawan or Shaw will go big for sure, so it is a no-brainer to lay your faith in the Capitals and back them to boast of the Top Batsman. Head to Bethive to double your cash NOW.