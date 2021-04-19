AB de Villiers confirms the conversation with Mark Boucher, reiterates desire to play World T20

On Sunday, after RCB’s third straight win, AB de Villers has confirmed that he has a conversation going with Mark Boucher regarding a possible return to the International setup. He also has reiterated his desire to play the World T20 and added that it depends on the national team’s plans.

A lot surely is at stake for Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are chasing their first title since the inception of the Indian Premier League. The franchise got off to the perfect start possible, with three wins out of the three games that they have played. Not just that, the franchise also found the right solution to unlock the abilities of both Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers in the middle-order setup.

The duo were instrumental in their 38-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders, with their 53-run partnership in the middle-overs. AB de Villiers, who won the player of the match for his 34-ball 76, confirmed that he is in conversation with South African head coach Mark Boucher about a return to the International setup. He added that the ‘IPL’ would play a major part in his return to the setup.

"I haven't had a discussion with Bouchy (Mark Boucher) yet. We are lined up to have a chat somewhere during the IPL but yes we have been talking about it," de Villiers said in the post-match press conference.

"Last year, he asked me if I would be interested. And I said, 'absolutely'. And come the end of the IPL, we will have a look at where we are at with regards to my form and my fitness,” he added.

In de Villiers’ absence, South Africa have built their middle-order around David Miller, Heinrich Klassen and Rassie Van der Dussen, which has blown hot and cold in the past. The former South African skipper confirmed that he would only be able to make a comeback if there is a space for him in the setup, with the conversation continuing after the IPL.

"Also, the situation with his team - he's got to look at his guys who have been performing well over the last while," he insisted.

"If there's no space for me, so be it. If I can slot in there, it will be fantastic if all those things fall in place. Waiting for Bouchy towards the end of the IPL, and we will then plan accordingly."