    Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli celebrating toss win versus Eoin Morgan to finally end latter’s streak

    IPL

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 3:20 PM

    After losing 4 of the 5 tosses versus Eoin Morgan in the T20Is against England, Virat Kohli finally did a number on his nemesis today, as the RCB skipper ended up winning the toss. And Kohli ensured to let the world know of his achievement, as he celebrated with pride to rejoice the precious moment.

    At last!

    BRAVE!!

    Haha!!

    7-1!

    Daring captain!

    Thank god!

    Rarest! 

