Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli celebrating toss win versus Eoin Morgan to finally end latter’s streak

Today at 3:20 PM
After losing 4 of the 5 tosses versus Eoin Morgan in the T20Is against England, Virat Kohli finally did a number on his nemesis today, as the RCB skipper ended up winning the toss. And Kohli ensured to let the world know of his achievement, as he celebrated with pride to rejoice the precious moment.
At last!
#RCB have won the toss and they will bat first against #KKR in Match 10 of #VIVOIPL.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 18, 2021
Follow the game here - https://t.co/OBmT3wfu6G pic.twitter.com/mYaZUcG5WQ
BRAVE!!
#RCB going with only 3 overseas! 🔥#IPL2021 #rcbvskkr pic.twitter.com/TiLUiW0CSc— ᴠɪɴᴀʏ (@dramaticdude_) April 18, 2021
Haha!!
We have won the toss guys I think virat has practiced winning tosses as well 😉 @RCBTweets #RCBvKKR #rcbvskkr #rcb @KKRiders #ipl— Ayush (@Im_ayushSinha) April 18, 2021
7-1!
"It's unbelievable to win the toss against Morgan, now it's 7-1."- Virat Kohli#PlayBold @imVkohli #RCBvsKKR— Virat Kohli FC™ (@ViratsPlanet) April 18, 2021
Daring captain!
#rcbvskkr— ei8ht (@sleeperrcell) April 18, 2021
Going With 3 foreign players
idi ra daring captaincy ante
Thank god!
Rcb won the toss and choose to bat— Mayur Jain (@MAYUR448) April 18, 2021
Virat won the toss against morgan after 7 matches#rcbvskkr #IPL2021
Rarest!
Virat won the toss - rare thing we heard these days. #rcbvskkr #viratkohli— Rishabh Varshney (@Rishabh_var) April 18, 2021
