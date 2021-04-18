Twitter reacts to Siraj and Chahal recreating Ajmal-Malik’s infamous drop to deny Harshal Patel a wicket

Today at 7:00 PM
A certain section of fans describe RCB as the ‘Pakistan of IPL’ due to their unpredictability, but today in Chennai, Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal took the branding too personally. The duo recreated the infamous drop catch of Saeed Ajmal-Shoaib Malik by letting the ball land in between them.
Years ago, Saeed Ajmal and Shoaib Malik provided one of the most hilarious moments in cricket history in an ODI versus the West Indies. Attempting a huge hit down the ground, Chris Gayle skied one off the bowling of Umar Gul, and the ball was headed in the open space between mid-on and mid-off. A simple call - basic communication - would have resulted in one of the two fielders taking a simple catch, but remarkably and hilariously, both Shoaib Malik and Saeed Ajmal ended up ball watching, resulting in the ball dropping right in between them.
It has taken a few years, but today in Chennai, the RCB duo of Siraj and Chahal did their best to pay tribute to Malik and Ajmal. On the second ball of the 14th over, as Harshal Patel bowled an exquisite off-cutter outside off-stump, KKR skipper Eoin Morgan attempted an ugly hoick, and ended up completely miscuing it. The ball was headed towards the short third-man / backward point region and on the first look, looked like it would be gobbled up by one of the two fielders who were converging.
However, what happened next turned out to be embarrassing for skipper Virat Kohli as the two men, Siraj and Chahal, watched the ball drop. The duo did not communicate with each other and were ball-watching, and this resulted in the ball quite remarkably landing bang in the gap, between short third man and backward point. Thankfully for RCB, it wasn’t costly as Harshal Patel had his man two balls later to reclaim the purple cap.
What was that, Siraj and chahal?
April 18, 2021
Haha!!
Chahal and M.Siraj while catching Morgan's Wicket pic.twitter.com/k5DVRulAs4— Sahil Waingankar (@SahilWainganka9) April 18, 2021
LOL!!
Morgan tried to get out but Chahal & Siraj missed the catch, so on the very next ball he give an easy catch to Kohli.— Aniket (@Citizenani06) April 18, 2021
And people still think that IPL is not scripted LOL 😂#RCBvKKR
HILARIOUS!!
Virat to siraj and chahal:- Ruk abhi leta hu catch— Rohit (@rohit_0718) April 18, 2021
BAD FIELDING!
No calling again for a catch. Luckily, Sunny G not on air to blast Yuzi and Siraj.— Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) April 18, 2021
EXACTLY!
Siraj did Saeed Ajmal while going for catch 😂— Navdeep Prabhakar (@SONUNAVDEEP) April 18, 2021
