Twitter reacts to Siraj and Chahal recreating Ajmal-Malik’s infamous drop to deny Harshal Patel a wicket

It has taken a few years, but today in Chennai, the RCB duo of Siraj and Chahal did their best to pay tribute to Malik and Ajmal. On the second ball of the 14th over, as Harshal Patel bowled an exquisite off-cutter outside off-stump, KKR skipper Eoin Morgan attempted an ugly hoick, and ended up completely miscuing it. The ball was headed towards the short third-man / backward point region and on the first look, looked like it would be gobbled up by one of the two fielders who were converging.