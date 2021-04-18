 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Siraj and Chahal recreating Ajmal-Malik’s infamous drop to deny Harshal Patel a wicket

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:00 PM

    A certain section of fans describe RCB as the ‘Pakistan of IPL’ due to their unpredictability, but today in Chennai, Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal took the branding too personally. The duo recreated the infamous drop catch of Saeed Ajmal-Shoaib Malik by letting the ball land in between them.

    Years ago, Saeed Ajmal and Shoaib Malik provided one of the most hilarious moments in cricket history in an ODI versus the West Indies. Attempting a huge hit down the ground, Chris Gayle skied one off the bowling of Umar Gul, and the ball was headed in the open space between mid-on and mid-off. A simple call - basic communication - would have resulted in one of the two fielders taking a simple catch, but remarkably and hilariously, both Shoaib Malik and Saeed Ajmal ended up ball watching, resulting in the ball dropping right in between them.

    It has taken a few years, but today in Chennai, the RCB duo of Siraj and Chahal did their best to pay tribute to Malik and Ajmal. On the second ball of the 14th over, as Harshal Patel bowled an exquisite off-cutter outside off-stump, KKR skipper Eoin Morgan attempted an ugly hoick, and ended up completely miscuing it. The ball was headed towards the short third-man / backward point region and on the first look, looked like it would be gobbled up by one of the two fielders who were converging.

    However, what happened next turned out to be embarrassing for skipper Virat Kohli as the two men, Siraj and Chahal, watched the ball drop. The duo did not communicate with each other and were ball-watching, and this resulted in the ball quite remarkably landing bang in the gap, between short third man and backward point. Thankfully for RCB, it wasn’t costly as Harshal Patel had his man two balls later to reclaim the purple cap.



