Twitter reacts to Lukman Meriwala continuing his terrible debut tripping ball to the boundary rope

After replacing Tom Curran in the playing XI, Lukman Meriwala made his debut in the worst possible fashion, conceding 20 runs off his first over. That wasn’t it all, the left-arm seamer in an easy chase to the boundary failed to bend down in time to trip the ball to the boundary ropes for a four.
Delhi had made two changes but none bigger than handing an IPL debut to Lukman Meriwala, the left-arm pacer who made all sorts of impact on the domestic arena. However, Rishabh Pant immediately handed the ball to the left-arm seamer. To his defence, Meriwala bowled a brilliant first two delivery, where he nearly accounted for KL Rahul. But from thereon, it was a downslide for the debutant, who gave away 20 runs, including a free hit where he dished a gift to Mayank Agarwal.
Immediately after the first over, it was expected that Delhi skipper Pant would rather go back to his trusted bowler, Avesh Khan in the fourth over of the innings. No, it was Meriwala again and he conceded another boundary to really set the tempo for Punjab Kings, after their struggle against Chennai at the same venue. Until the ninth over of the innings, the left-arm seamer was seemingly still recovering from his terrible start to his IPL career.
But in the ninth over, things got worse for the left-armer, who chasing a dab from Mayank Agarwal made a meal of the ball chase, eventually pushing the ball to the boundary rope using his own hands. A visibly trusted Ravichandran Ashwin couldn’t quite fathom what really happened and a dejected Pant was seen motivating the team after a poor start. One mistake, two mistakes and now a third left Meriwala as a contender for the ‘worst’ debut of the 2021 IPL season.
Watch the video here:
Meriwala is having a bad day
April 18, 2021
Lukman Meriwala fuck u bc, how come u r playing this man on such a big stage, misfielding like a kid hatttt— Ayush Aman #DCxAshwin (@LoyalAshwinFan_) April 18, 2021
Fans are not happy with Meriwala
Avesh bowl pls 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰— Subi🌙DC FTW💗🇳🇵 (@nepkx03) April 18, 2021
Redeem us from Meriwala overs 😡
May be first and last IPL match for Meriwala... @DelhiCapitals— Srinivas (@srinisarika) April 18, 2021
Terrible start of Meriwala's IPL career
THIS FIELDING— Subi🌙DC FTW💗🇳🇵 (@nepkx03) April 18, 2021
MERIWALA USELESS AT EVERYTHING
BOWLING, FIELDING
WHY PONTING?? KYA DUSHMANI HEI HUMSE
Not a merry debut for Meriwala #dcvspbks #IPL2021 #DelhiCapitals— Amartya Choudhary (@AmartyaChoudha1) April 18, 2021
Welcome to IPL
Meriwala has delivered for Baroda on many occasions, but this is IPL, different pressure— Nikhil Bapat (@BapatNikhil) April 18, 2021
Who is lukman meriwala..🤔 Why not lord Umesh yadav or Ishant Sharma is playing..? @DelhiCapitals— Sniperr_Sirvi🗡️ (@im_Indra07) April 18, 2021
