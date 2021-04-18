 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to Lukman Meriwala continuing his terrible debut tripping ball to the boundary rope

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Lukman Meriwala during his debut IPL game against Punjab Kings

    Twitter

    Twitter reacts to Lukman Meriwala continuing his terrible debut tripping ball to the boundary rope

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:51 PM

    After replacing Tom Curran in the playing XI, Lukman Meriwala made his debut in the worst possible fashion, conceding 20 runs off his first over. That wasn’t it all, the left-arm seamer in an easy chase to the boundary failed to bend down in time to trip the ball to the boundary ropes for a four.

    Delhi had made two changes but none bigger than handing an IPL debut to Lukman Meriwala, the left-arm pacer who made all sorts of impact on the domestic arena. However, Rishabh Pant immediately handed the ball to the left-arm seamer. To his defence, Meriwala bowled a brilliant first two delivery, where he nearly accounted for KL Rahul. But from thereon, it was a downslide for the debutant, who gave away 20 runs, including a free hit where he dished a gift to Mayank Agarwal.

    Immediately after the first over, it was expected that Delhi skipper Pant would rather go back to his trusted bowler, Avesh Khan in the fourth over of the innings. No, it was Meriwala again and he conceded another boundary to really set the tempo for Punjab Kings, after their struggle against Chennai at the same venue. Until the ninth over of the innings, the left-arm seamer was seemingly still recovering from his terrible start to his IPL career.

    But in the ninth over, things got worse for the left-armer, who chasing a dab from Mayank Agarwal made a meal of the ball chase, eventually pushing the ball to the boundary rope using his own hands. A visibly trusted Ravichandran Ashwin couldn’t quite fathom what really happened and a dejected Pant was seen motivating the team after a poor start. One mistake, two mistakes and now a third left Meriwala as a contender for the ‘worst’ debut of the 2021 IPL season.

    Watch the video here:

    Meriwala is having a bad day

    Fans are not happy with Meriwala

    Terrible start of Meriwala's IPL career

    Welcome to IPL

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down