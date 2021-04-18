Twitter reacts to Lukman Meriwala continuing his terrible debut tripping ball to the boundary rope

Immediately after the first over, it was expected that Delhi skipper Pant would rather go back to his trusted bowler, Avesh Khan in the fourth over of the innings. No, it was Meriwala again and he conceded another boundary to really set the tempo for Punjab Kings, after their struggle against Chennai at the same venue. Until the ninth over of the innings, the left-arm seamer was seemingly still recovering from his terrible start to his IPL career.