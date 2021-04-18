Twitter reacts to ‘frustrated’ Mohammed Shami hurling the ball at a moving Shikhar Dhawan

Today at 10:31 PM
Just moments after Shikhar Dhawan backed away from the crease, owing to a distraction from the sightscreen, a visibly frustrated Mohammed Shami continued his run-up, hurling the ball towards the left-hander. However, the bowler was way off the target as things returned to normalcy.
While Mayank Agarwal might have called 195 a good ‘score’ to defend, on such a good surface at the Wankhede stadium, defending totals have been a nightmare, with Punjab Kings the only side to defend. It looked a familiar surface on the offer here too, where there was no sort of help for the pacers. The result was visible in the very first over, when Shikhar Dhawan slotted the ball to the empty part of the ground, for a boundary.
Right then, Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul introduced star-bowler Mohammed Shami, who had the tough task of removing the in-form Delhi batsmen, who got themselves off to a great start. However, in just the third delivery of the over, the pacer was almost three-fourth on his follow-up before Shikhar Dhawan moved out of the way.
Despite seeing Dhawan move away from the wickets, a visibly frustrated Shami threw the ball over to the other side, missing the three stumps and a moving Dhawan by a country mile. It wasn’t the first time the left-handed opener was involved in such a scurry, which frustrated the Punjab bowler.
