Twitter reacts to ‘frustrated’ Mohammed Shami hurling the ball at a moving Shikhar Dhawan

While Mayank Agarwal might have called 195 a good ‘score’ to defend, on such a good surface at the Wankhede stadium, defending totals have been a nightmare, with Punjab Kings the only side to defend. It looked a familiar surface on the offer here too, where there was no sort of help for the pacers. The result was visible in the very first over, when Shikhar Dhawan slotted the ball to the empty part of the ground, for a boundary.