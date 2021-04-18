 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    Twitter reacts to disinterested and disheartened Andre Russell refusing to run Jamieson out despite batsman giving up

    IPL

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:52 PM

    Andre Russell is the kind of cricketer whose attitude, on his bad day, can be questionable. Sometimes he is far too casual and others, he looks like he’s just not giving his 100%. Today the Jamaican took his antics to a whole new level, though, as he outrightly refused to run Kyle Jamieson out.

    Andre Russell has, for the past two seasons, been used as a specialist death bowler by KKR and he showcased his death-bowling potential against Mumbai, taking a five-fer inside two overs. It was not a great day at the office for the Jamaican today as he finished with figures of 0/38 off his 2 overs, thanks to an AB de Villiers onslaught, but he still managed to hog the headlines. In typical Russell fashion, though, the Big Jamaican did the most absurd thing imaginable to not just become the talk of the town, but leave everyone in the ground absolutely perplexed. 

    Having been carted for 17 runs off the first 4 balls of the 20th over, Russell landed an inch-perfect yorker on the fifth. The batsman, de Villiers, had it dig the ball out and all the South African could manage was hit the ball back straight to the bowler. To RCB’s dismay, Jamieson had already come half-way down the track anticipating AB to hit the ball beyond the 30-yard circle, and so, with the ball in hand, Russell had an opportunity to run the non-striker out. All he had to do was take two steps forward and dislodge the bails.

    However, to the utter shock of everyone at the stadium, the West Indian refused to run Jamieson out. Russell, after collecting the ball, turned around, but despite Jamieson being in the middle of the wicket, turned down the opportunity to run the Kiwi out, looking disinterested. 

    The run out would have, of course, made no difference to the eventual outcome as AB dispatched the ball to the boundary anyway, but Russell’s actions were….erm….bizarre.

    What was that, Russell?

