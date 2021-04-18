Twitter reacts to disinterested and disheartened Andre Russell refusing to run Jamieson out despite batsman giving up

Having been carted for 17 runs off the first 4 balls of the 20th over, Russell landed an inch-perfect yorker on the fifth. The batsman, de Villiers, had it dig the ball out and all the South African could manage was hit the ball back straight to the bowler. To RCB’s dismay, Jamieson had already come half-way down the track anticipating AB to hit the ball beyond the 30-yard circle, and so, with the ball in hand, Russell had an opportunity to run the non-striker out. All he had to do was take two steps forward and dislodge the bails.