Twitter reacts to Devdutt ‘Maxwell’ Padikkal pulling off outrageous reverse-hit to make the Big Show proud

Today at 4:45 PM
Back off, AB de Villiers. Back off, Glenn Maxwell. We have a new Mr.360 in town. And yes, his name is Devdutt Padikkal. Known for his classy, orthodox drives, the youngster showcased his funky side. Padikkal pulled off an outrageous reverse-hit that was so good that it made Glenn Maxwell proud.
When you’re out of form, everything goes against you; often it feels like the universe is conspiring against you. Having recovered from Covid-19, young Devdutt Padikkal encountered an extremely rusty first outing versus Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he crawled his way to a 13-ball 11, and for 24 balls today, the southpaw looked like he wouldn’t be able to buy a boundary. He rarely timed deliveries and even when he did, they found the fielder. But on the second ball of the 11th over, something magical happened. Out of nowhere, Padikkal transformed into his batting partner, Glenn Maxwell.
As Harbhajan Singh, who’d figures of 0/9 after having bowled 13 balls, landed a good-length delivery outside off-stump, Padikkal had an epiphany. Having struggled his way to 19 off 24 balls until then, the youngster decided to switch personalities. Seeing that the ball was ‘in the arc’, the southpaw decided to go full Maxwell and unleashed an outrageous reverse hit. Padikkal got down on his knees, changed his grip, and swatted the ball over backward point in picture-perfect fashion, much like his partner at the other end.
The shot left Maxwell in awe, and the Australian ran towards Padikkal to give him a tap on the helmet, almost acknowledging that he mastered the ‘Big Show’ imitation. It was truly a ‘You’ve gotta see it to believe it’ moment.
What a shot!
April 18, 2021
Padikkal you beauty!
when maxi bats with you— Somnath chakraborty ⚽ (@somnath20094585) April 18, 2021
padikkal goes maxwell way 😉#RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/AXYGkh5xYU
MAXI WAY!
Padikkal doing it the maxi way 🖤😍— DeepU (@iRoronoaZoroi) April 18, 2021
YOU DID WELL!!
Padikkal 😬— Madhu #pbks🔫 (@im_Madhu1) April 18, 2021
— Sushant Chaturvedi (@ShawshankOne) April 18, 2021
Ha ha!!
Kohli after looking at that reverse by Padikkal & thinking of what Maxwell's company is doing to him. #IPL2021 #KKRvsRCB pic.twitter.com/qGFEwgldZY
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.