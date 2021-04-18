Twitter reacts to Devdutt ‘Maxwell’ Padikkal pulling off outrageous reverse-hit to make the Big Show proud

When you’re out of form, everything goes against you; often it feels like the universe is conspiring against you. Having recovered from Covid-19, young Devdutt Padikkal encountered an extremely rusty first outing versus Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he crawled his way to a 13-ball 11, and for 24 balls today, the southpaw looked like he wouldn’t be able to buy a boundary. He rarely timed deliveries and even when he did, they found the fielder. But on the second ball of the 11th over, something magical happened. Out of nowhere, Padikkal transformed into his batting partner, Glenn Maxwell.