Twitter reacts to Deepak Hooda’s juggling act before holding onto the ball in his fourth attempt

It took Deepak Hooda four attempts to gobble up the simplest of catches to dismiss the in-form Rishabh Pant, with the ball heading towards him in the deep. But Hooda missed the first attempt, missed the second, trickled with the third and finally plucked the fourth centimetres away from the ground.
What a juggling effort
#dcvspbks what a catch by Deepak Hooda 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VFz91PYSWv— Syed Aamir Quadri (@syedaamir28_) April 18, 2021
The way Deepak Hooda took the catch of Rishabh Pant is Similar to me grabbing my lifetime Opportunities#dcvspbks #IPL2021— Farzaan Smart (@Smarty0516) April 18, 2021
Just Punjabi things
Deepak Hooda almost did a Bangra to grab the catch of Rishabh Pant.— Orthodox Cricket (@OrthodoxCricket) April 18, 2021
De jiggle 😉 #PBKSvDC #IPL2021 #DCvPBKS #dcvspbks pic.twitter.com/ptVArmawFF
Deepak Hooda with that Pant's catch is me with my slip of phone. 😅#dcvspbks— šķw♤ (@4_Simplicity_) April 18, 2021
Hahahhaha
After so much effort, I got my bank job. #IPL2021 #deepakhooda #PunjabKings @khushbookadri @theprernaa @ChloeAmandaB @virendersehwag @cricketaakash @bhogleharsha @sagarcasm @desimojito pic.twitter.com/NMgc8ZFHT6— 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 BANSI 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@ImBansi07) April 18, 2021
Chartered Accountant Deepak Hooda— Aayush Agrawal (@aayushagrawal02) April 18, 2021
passed in 4th attempt then too lost the match#dcvspbks #IPL2021 #PunjabKings pic.twitter.com/6x4VIUBqRA
Great effort
After a lot of juggle at last Deepak Hooda managed to took that catch. @PunjabKingsIPL #PBKSvDC— Pratik Thanki (@pratiksthanki) April 18, 2021
Most funniest catch in #IPL2021 by #deepakhooda #dcvspbks 😁😁👌 @IPL— A Ram (@PKrish2020) April 18, 2021
