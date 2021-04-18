 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Arshdeep ‘Gabbar’ Singh mimicking Dhawan’s celebration after dismissing Shaw

    Arshdeep Singh during IPL 2021

    IPL

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:16 PM

    It was the ultimate troll on the night, when Arshdeep Singh, who bowled a brilliant cutter to see the back of Prithvi Shaw put out a scintillating celebration. Arshdeep pulled off a ‘Shikhar Dhawan’ pulling off the thigh-five, after sending the in-form Shaw back to give Punjab a ray of hope.

    Look at that celebration

    Arshdeep mimics Dhawan

    He is having a great season

    Absolutely

