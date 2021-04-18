Twitter reacts to Arshdeep ‘Gabbar’ Singh mimicking Dhawan’s celebration after dismissing Shaw

Today at 10:16 PM
It was the ultimate troll on the night, when Arshdeep Singh, who bowled a brilliant cutter to see the back of Prithvi Shaw put out a scintillating celebration. Arshdeep pulled off a ‘Shikhar Dhawan’ pulling off the thigh-five, after sending the in-form Shaw back to give Punjab a ray of hope.
Look at that celebration
April 18, 2021
bruh Arshdeep imitating Dhawan after getting Shaw's wicket was the most cutest, passive-aggressive thing I've seen 😹❤️— kavya 🦋 (@kavyacj) April 18, 2021
Arshdeep mimics Dhawan
Arshdeep did Dhawan celebration while getting Shaw out dkmmm— 💽 (@kanyeahhh) April 18, 2021
The "Gabbar Shaw" ends early today. Arshdeep Singh breaks the 59 run partnership. #DCvPBKS #DelhiCapitals #PBKS #PunjabKings #YehHaiNayiDilli # pic.twitter.com/Zdltd4LVIi— CricStrat (@cricstratgame) April 18, 2021
He is having a great season
KKR hyping nagarkoti and Mavi but the best among the batch is Arshdeep easily#kkr #PBKS— Adi Knight (@knight_12_14) April 18, 2021
Arshdeep singh is getting confidence and consistent match after match.— Aayush (@Aayush_33_) April 18, 2021
Good sign for the future#pbksvsdc
Absolutely
Arshdeep continues to pick wickets with the short ball. Executes them so well 👌— Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) April 18, 2021
Arshdeep keeps picking wickets for fun. Consistently delivers when Punjab needs a wicket.— arfan (@Im__Arfan) April 18, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.