Turn filthy rich by placing these three bets from the Punjab vs Delhi encounter

Today at 1:54 AM
Punjab and Delhi, two of the most exciting teams in the competition, will clash with each other on April 18 at the Wankhede, Mumbai. For many, IPL isn't only a tournament that entertains them but also a platform to cash in on their knowledge to earn big, and we are here to help you in the process.
Rishabh Pant to score over 26.5 runs @ 1.85
Last three IPL games- 51, 15*, 56
It won't be wrong to say that we are in the age of Rishabh Pant. The talented Indian batsman has made the world take notice of him with his maturity, temperament and X-factor, this year. He has won games of cricket for India across formats and is riding high on confidence at the moment. Now, there were people who had doubts whether Pant will take the pressure of captaincy well or not and how much it would impact his batting, but the way he batted last game, the DC skipper quashed all the doubts. The half-century he made against RR wasn't only mature but it had a lot of intent in it. In the last three games, twice he has crossed the fifty-run mark. Moreover, the left-hander really enjoys batting at the Wankhede, and has amassed 191 runs in five innings at 63.67. There are high possibilities that Pant will score 27 or more, in the encounter against Punjab. So, stop waiting and start investing as this market will help you earn 1.85x the money you spend in it.
KL Rahul to score over 29.5 runs @ 1.85
Last three IPL games- 5, 91, 29,
KL Rahul is one of the most prolific run-scorers in the IPL, as on an average, he scores 44.97 runs in the tournament. The right-hander had made a brilliant start to the edition with a quickfire 91 that helped Punjab score a massive total and win their season's opening game. Now, Rahul did fail in the last game, but that wasn't because any bowler got the better of him but it was just poor running between the wickets that costed him his wicket. Punjab were beaten black and blue against CSK and now, he will look to bat responsibly and correct the wrongs of the previous encounter, which increases his chances of scoring 30 or more, greatly. Last season too, he had scored 30 or more, seven out of 14 games, and is quite a consistent run-getter. The classy batter also possesses a great record at the Wankhede, and after five innings, has accumulated 315 runs at 78.75, and there are strong chances of him making 30 or more, especially after the last game.
Most sixes in the game : Punjab Kings @ 1.94
Last three IPL games
DC- 0, 5, 4
KXIP- 2, 13, 5
You just need to take a look at the team sheet of both the sides and it becomes obvious as to which team have the higher chance of scoring more sixes in the game. But, let's make it more data centric like we do, so as to ensure that you make most of this market as it help you multiply your money 1.94 times, which is massive. In each of the last three games, Punjab Kings have hit more maximums than Delhi Capitals. In fact, in one game alone (vs RR), Punjab (13) hit more sixes than the whole tally of sixes smashed by DC (9) in the last three games. In the last H2H game too, Punjab had hit seven sixes as opposed to five maximums smashed by the DC batters. In fact, last season, on an average, Punjab hammered seven sixes every game, which was better than DC's tally of 5.2 sixes per innings. Notably, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran and KL Rahul, were among the top 10 six-hitters in the IPL 2020, while there wasn't even a single batsman from DC, who featured in the list. This market is a no-brainer and you should just rush to Bethive and invest your money on Punjab.
