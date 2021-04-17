Turn filthy rich by placing these three bets from the Punjab vs Delhi encounter

You just need to take a look at the team sheet of both the sides and it becomes obvious as to which team have the higher chance of scoring more sixes in the game. But, let's make it more data centric like we do, so as to ensure that you make most of this market as it help you multiply your money 1.94 times, which is massive. In each of the last three games, Punjab Kings have hit more maximums than Delhi Capitals. In fact, in one game alone (vs RR), Punjab (13) hit more sixes than the whole tally of sixes smashed by DC (9) in the last three games. In the last H2H game too, Punjab had hit seven sixes as opposed to five maximums smashed by the DC batters. In fact, last season, on an average, Punjab hammered seven sixes every game, which was better than DC's tally of 5.2 sixes per innings. Notably, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran and KL Rahul, were among the top 10 six-hitters in the IPL 2020, while there wasn't even a single batsman from DC, who featured in the list. This market is a no-brainer and you should just rush to Bethive and invest your money on Punjab.