Reports | Muttiah Muralitharan has undergone angioplasty in Chennai after a cardiac issue

Reports from several quarters of the Tamil media has stated that Muttiah Muralitharan has undergone angioplasty in Kaveri Hospital, Chennai after suffering a cardiac issue earlier in the day. The off-spinner is part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad’s coaching staff, in Chennai for the 2021 IPL.
ESPNCricinfo reported that the off-spinner has had a stent fitted to unblock an artery and will rejoin the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad once discharged. The franchise has had a bad start to this year’s IPL, with three losses on the trott, their first in the Indian Premier League despite the conditions favouring them, in Chennai.
"He got some scans done in Sri Lanka and when he was in Chennai, he consulted a few doctors and they suggested that he undergoes a procedure and it was done immediately," SRH's CEO Shanmugam said, reported Sportstar.
"He is absolutely fine now and should be fit to join the team in the next few days. He is doing fine," the CEO added.
JUST IN: Muttiah Muralitharan admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai due to a cardiac issue. Hosptial to give a bulletin soon on his current status #IPL— Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) April 18, 2021
#BREAKING : இலங்கை முன்னாள் கிரிக்கெட் வீரர் முத்தையா முரளிதரன் மருத்துவமனையில் அனுமதி— Prem Kumar (@premkumartup) April 18, 2021
சென்னை தனியார் மருத்துவமனையில் அனுமதி
ஆஞ்சியோ சிகிச்சை என தகவல்#MuttiahMuralitharan | #SriLanka pic.twitter.com/90TLEd6y2c
