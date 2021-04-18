 user tracker image
    Reports | Muttiah Muralitharan has undergone angioplasty in Chennai after a cardiac issue

    Muralitharan has been admitted to the hospital

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:49 PM

    Reports from several quarters of the Tamil media has stated that Muttiah Muralitharan has undergone angioplasty in Kaveri Hospital, Chennai after suffering a cardiac issue earlier in the day. The off-spinner is part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad’s coaching staff, in Chennai for the 2021 IPL.

    Sunrisers Hyderabad’s bowling consultant Muttiah Muralitharan, who is in Chennai, with the franchise during their first leg of the 2021 IPL season had undergone angioplasty after suffering a cardiac issue. Reports have suggested that the off-spinner was admitted to Kauvery Hospital. 

    ESPNCricinfo reported that the off-spinner has had a stent fitted to unblock an artery and will rejoin the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad once discharged. The franchise has had a bad start to this year’s IPL, with three losses on the trott, their first in the Indian Premier League despite the conditions favouring them, in Chennai.

    "He got some scans done in Sri Lanka and when he was in Chennai, he consulted a few doctors and they suggested that he undergoes a procedure and it was done immediately," SRH's CEO Shanmugam said, reported Sportstar.

    "He is absolutely fine now and should be fit to join the team in the next few days. He is doing fine," the CEO added.

