IPL 2021 | Was good to see team finding way to scrap a win, asserts Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard, post the game against Hyderabad, expressed his happiness at the way the team managed to bounce back and win the game from a very difficult position. Pollard, who had got a promotion and batted at 5 against went on to add that as a batter you always have to be ready to bat.
Mumbai Indians against SRH on Saturday, continued their winning run at Chepauk, making it two wins after their first three games. However, nothing came easy for them, be it scoring runs in the middle-overs, or squeezing the run flow and striking regularly in the SRH innings. But they always found one way or the other to edge out the Hyderabad-based franchise as they ultimately ended up with a 13-run win.
Kieron Pollard, who batted at 5, and came to the middle at the 14th over mark, was the major reason behind MI finishing with a flourish as he hammered 35* off 22 balls and powered the defending champions to 150 runs. Speaking on his promotion, he stated that his batting position is determined by the game's scenario.
"The situation of the game (dictates the batting order). We always have to be padded up. It's nice to see other guys also delivering, so not much pressure. Those runs at the end really helped us. You have to decide your strong areas (on such pitches) and see what you can do," Pollard, who was adjudged Man of the Match, said in the post-match presentation.
Defending 151 was a tricky task, especially after the SRH got off to a flyer and knocked off 57 runs in the first six overs. Pollard was pleased with the way the team fought back in the middle-overs phase and sealed yet another victory from the jaws of defeat.
"We have to find ways. It was good to see the team finding a way to scrap a win. Hopefully this can take us through. Of course, when it's coming out well (in bowling), you want to but I'm happy doing what the team wants."
