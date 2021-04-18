IPL 2021 | Want to win the trophy but don't know how we will react if it happens, quips AB de Villiers 

Today at 12:57 PM
AB de Villiers has expressed his desire to win the IPL title, though he remains unsure as to how the RCB will react to winning the cash-rich tournament. He also added that playing at neutral venues, this season, has balanced out things in the tournament as it provides same challenges for everyone.
Despite boasting some of the most illustrious names in their side over the years, the IPL trophy has eluded RCB since the commencement of the tournament. Though Bangalore have reached the finale of the tournament thrice, due to some reason or the other, they have failed to finish the crossing line. South African great AB de Villiers, pretty much like his national team, has failed to clinch any major title with his IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore yet. He joined the Bangalore-based franchise in 2011 and has been an integral part of the side, over the years.
However, the 37-year-old hasn't lost out on the hope of winning the IPL trophy yet. De Villiers still has the burning desire to lay his hands on the IPL silverware.
"You want to win the trophy, I would love to win the IPL, I do not know how we will react if we win the trophy one day. It is getting boring to talk about it, the minute you win the trophy, you look back and realise there are certain things that are more important than winning the trophy. Being part of IPL, it is the greatest tournament in the world. We want to win the trophy and that is part of the goal," said de Villiers in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of RCB.
Due to COVID-19, the IPL is currently being played at only six venues, and the competition has done away with the concept of home and away games, this year. De Villiers reckons that the neutral-venue concept makes the tournament more balanced as it throws similar challenges to all the teams.
"I think it balances out the tournament. It is the same for every team, no one has home games and it really puts emphasis on adapting to different conditions. Every game you play, conditions will be different. The wickets will get older, you will play a different team on the same ground, it is interesting but it is the same for everyone. The teams who have made home grounds as fortress willbe at a disadvantage. The best team will come out at the top," said de Villiers.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.