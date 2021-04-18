IPL 2021 | SC’s Sedentary Review: RCB vs KKR - Maxwell show trumps Russel-mania as RCB maintain 100% record

Unlike any other side, KKR have tormented their opponents in the powerplay with spin and they’ve bore fruit for the same. They’ve started off with spin in each of their three games and their opponents’ scores have looked as follows: 11/2 (3), 10/1 (2) and 12/2 (3). These are remarkable starts on a ground like Chennai, where the first six overs have been viewed as the best time to bat. Where the Knight Riders have lost the plot, however, is with their obsession to over-bowl spin up-front. Today, for the third game running, a second over from one of their finger spinners brought the batting side back into the game. After the second overs from Harbhajan and Shakib had cost 14 and 12 versus MI and SRH respectively, today, the second over of Shakib cost 17 runs, releasing all pressure that’d been built up. In hindsight, perhaps it was not prudent to keep bowling Shakib with the new ball, given he’d conceded at 8.21 in the powerplay across his five previous seasons in the IPL. You suspect they’ll ditch this tactic when they move to Wankhede next up, but this is something they’ll look back on and rue.