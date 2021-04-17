IPL 2021 | Don't know how to take this loss, laments David Warner 

Today at 12:03 AM
SRH skipper David Warner was left disappointed with the way his team performed against the Mumbai Indians and stated that he was puzzled as to how to take the defeat. However, he had words of praise for his bowlers for putting up a great show again, and reckoned that the wicket played really slow.
Over the years, SRH's mantra has been to either put 150-160 runs on the board or chase down the same. So, when Chennai was selected as a starting venue for them, there were hopes that the team would be very diffciult to beat on the slow surface. Now, when it comes to their bowling, it has done alright, but their batting has been nothing short of a disaster, as they again bottled-up an easy game, and made it three back-to-back losses. From 67 for 1, SRH lost its last nine wickets for merely 70 runs as they failed to chase down a total of 151 runs, on back of some horrendous middle-overs batting. It was as if the ghosts of the RCB game had resurfaced again, wherein they had lost the game quite similarly.
Reflecting on the back-to-back bottle-ups, the SRH skipper, David Warner was left disappointed and asserted that it wasn't easy for him to come to terms with the 13-run-loss. He rued the fact that none of the opening batters could carry on till the end and felt it was a target that should have been chased down by them.
"I don't know how to take that. Obviously disappointing. Two of us were set but it proves that if you don't bat deep, you can't win. That was my game-plan, a great piece of fielding from Hardik though. But that's the game of cricket. These are very much chaseable targets, if you get a partnership and if there is one person at the end, you can chase it down," Warner said in the post-match presentation.
Barring Vijay Shankar, who waged a lone battle and made 28 off 25, none of the other middle-order batsmen could leave any impact whatsoever. Warner demanded his batsmen to play more smartly and also credited his bowlers for putting up a great display yet again as they restricted Mumbai to 150 runs.
"The guys need to play smart cricket in the middle, the bowlers have been fantastic and this wicket was slower than the previous wickets that we have played. You gotta learn from mistakes and it's our responsibility at the top to bat deep. The bowlers adapted well. We have to move forward and keep having smiles on our faces."
After a great 2020 IPL, Kane Williamson hasn't featured in any game for SRH, thus far. There have been fitness concerns with the Kiwi skipper but Warner revealed that he will play a massive role for the team going forward.
"We have to speak to the physios, he's (Williamson) coming along nicely and plays a big role in our squad."
