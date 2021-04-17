IPL 2021 | Don't know how to take this loss, laments David Warner 

Over the years, SRH's mantra has been to either put 150-160 runs on the board or chase down the same. So, when Chennai was selected as a starting venue for them, there were hopes that the team would be very diffciult to beat on the slow surface. Now, when it comes to their bowling, it has done alright, but their batting has been nothing short of a disaster, as they again bottled-up an easy game, and made it three back-to-back losses. From 67 for 1, SRH lost its last nine wickets for merely 70 runs as they failed to chase down a total of 151 runs, on back of some horrendous middle-overs batting. It was as if the ghosts of the RCB game had resurfaced again, wherein they had lost the game quite similarly.