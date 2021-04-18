IPL 2021 | Bumrah makes my job easier, praises Trent Boult

Mumbai Indians pacer Trent Boult, who finished with figures of 3/28 against SRH, praised Jasprit Bumrah and admitted that the Indian quick makes his job easier. Boult credited the whole unit for pulling off yet another heist as he reckoned that 150 was a below-par score at Chepauk.

With Jasprit Bumrah, one thing is very clear, you either score off him in his first two overs, or your name has to be AB de Villiers to hammer him in the fag-end of the innings. Sunrisers Hyderabad were favorites to win the encounter against Mumbai with 31 needed off the final four overs. But then came the Bumrah challenge, and he gave away just nine runs in his last two overs, including five runs off the penultimate over and the crucial wicket of Vijay Shankar, that swung the match in MI's favour. Eventually, they won the game by 13 runs after being massively behind at one stage.

Trent Boult also did a brilliant job at the death alongside Bumrah and ended up the game with figures of 3/28. He showered praise on MI's premier pacer and lauded his clarity of thoughts. He also admitted that Bumrah makes his work very easy.

“It’s great to see a guy (Bumrah) like that operate. How clear he is with what he is doing with the ball throughout his whole spell. But at the death, I personally believe, he is one of the best death bowlers in the world. He makes my job a heck of a lot easier. It is always nice being on the right side of those situations. Hopefully, we can get a bit of momentum into this tournament, " Boult said in the presser post-game.

Pulling off heists has become synonymous with the Mumbai Indians. In the game against SRH too, they were down and out, but then came two remarkable turnarounds, first post the powerplay phase and then in the last four overs, and as a result, they won the game from the jaws of defeat, for second time in a row.

Boult termed the victory a complete team performance and credited everyone for chipping in when it mattered for the team.

“It’s hard to pin-point one performance there. A lot of credit to the whole side for hanging in there. We knew we were a few runs short of the par score. But we also knew that this is a pitch where you can fight. And you get a couple of wickets, you can really get back in the chase. I thought the couple of direct hits from Hardik (Pandya) and the three wickets from Rahul (Chahar) were important when we were bowling. And then Bumrah there, bowling his four overs for only 14 was pretty amazing".