IPL 2021 | Bowling second is always a challenge in Wankhede due to the dew factor, admits KL Rahul

On the back of PBKS’s second loss, KL Rahul has admitted that bowling second is always a challenge at the Wankhede, after failing to defend 195 against Delhi Capitals. Rahul also admitted that it was very frustrating and difficult for their bowlers to bowl with the wet ball in the second innings.
After winning the toss, KL Rahul’s Punjab Kings were put in to bat first at the good batting Wankhede wicket. Despite the good start, where the openers took Punjab to 122 after the 13th over, a bit of fading form from the middle-order combined with Rahul’s slow approach ensured that Punjab put on 195 runs on the board.
However, on the day, 195 looked far from being the par score, especially with the way dew played its effect on the bowlers. In the post-match presentation, KL Rahul admitted that bowling second is always a challenge at the high-scoring venue, insisting that it got difficult against quality batsmen. Rahul also jokingly called for a rule change, which would allow for the umpires to change the ball.
“When we come to Wankhade, bowling second is always a challenge. We prepare for such conditions. It does get difficult against these quality batters. I'm not saying that because I'm on the losing side. Are bowlers try to bowl with the wet ball, but it's always difficult to do that. I asked the umpires to change the ball a couple of times (as it was wet), but the rule book doesn't allow that,” Rahul admitted in the post-match presentation.
On his 29th birthday, the right-handed opener scored a 51-ball 61, which ultimately resulted in a loss for his franchise. Punjab Kings’ skipper also admitted that 195 looked good to the team after the first innings but the dew factor ensured that they were at least 10-15 runs short on the night.
“Victory would have been sweet, so it's slightly disappointing. But we have a lot of games, so hopefully we come back stronger and win few games. Right now it looks 10-15 runs short, but I think 190-odd looked good. Me and Mayank thought 180-190 would have been great on this wicket. Shikhar batted well, so congrataluations to them,” he concluded.
