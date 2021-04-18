IPL 2021 | Bowling second is always a challenge in Wankhede due to the dew factor, admits KL Rahul

“When we come to Wankhade, bowling second is always a challenge. We prepare for such conditions. It does get difficult against these quality batters. I'm not saying that because I'm on the losing side. Are bowlers try to bowl with the wet ball, but it's always difficult to do that. I asked the umpires to change the ball a couple of times (as it was wet), but the rule book doesn't allow that,” Rahul admitted in the post-match presentation.