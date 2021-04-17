IPL 2021 | Blitzpools Prediction, Fantasy XI Tips & Probable XI for Bangalore’s clash against Kolkata

Two sides that often never fail to entertain in their own quirky way, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders will clash with each other in Chennai on double-header day. While RCB will be eager to make it 3/3, the Knight Riders will be keen to put behind the forgettable showing vs MI.

From Brendon McCullum’s 158 to Sunil Narine’s fastest fifty to 49 all-out to Mohammed Siraj’s dream spell, Kolkata vs Bangalore is a rivalry that has historically been stuffed with gold-standard individual performances. Historically KKR have had the wood over RCB, but things are a bit different this time around. RCB currently look the most threatening they have in four years, while Kolkata, after a dominant win vs SRH, look like they have a lot of tinkering to do before they could be considered a title challenger.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Form Guide

Royal Challengers Bangalore - W W

Not many gave RCB a chance after a trademark questionable auction, but the Reds have thus far been the best team in the competition. On matchday 1 they rather convincingly outclassed a rusty Mumbai Indians side while earlier this week, they showed incredible mettle to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat against the Sunrisers. Historically RCB have been a ‘momentum team’, so they would undoubtedly look to keep their winning run going, come Sunday.

Kolkata Knight Riders - L W

After demolishing SRH in their first encounter, KKR were near-perfect versus MI for 35 overs, but then pulled off the biggest choke-job in modern IPL history. Needing 31 off 31 with 7 wickets in hand, Eoin Morgan’s men lost the plot and incredibly went on to lose the MI encounter by 10 runs, scoring just 20 off their final 5 overs. Their bowling unit looks settled, but the feeble and unreliable batting will still be a concern for the Knights, heading into Sunday’s all-important clash.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Head to Head

Total - 26

Kolkata Knight Riders - 14

Royal Challengers Bangalore - 12

No Result - 0

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Last Meeting

If there is one game KKR would love to erase from their history, their IPL 2020 clash versus RCB in Abu Dhabi would be it. It was not 49 all-out bad, but it was still terrible. Batting first, the Knights posted a hideous 84/8 in their quota of 20 overs. Their top three combinedly scored three runs and they were mauled by Mohammed Siraj, who finished with figures of 3/8 off his 4 overs. RCB took only 13.3 overs to chase down the modest target to embarrass the Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Probable Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore - Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Kolkata Knight Riders - Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 10, Blitzpools Fantasy XI

©

Wicket-keeper - AB de Villiers

Batsmen - Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Shubman GIll, Devdutt Padikkal

All-rounders - Andre Russell, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed

Bowlers - Harshal Patel, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy

Captain - AB de VIlliers

Vice Captain - Nitish Rana

Match info

Match - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League Match 10

Date – Sunday, April 18, 2021

Time – 3:30 PM IST

Venue – M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai