IPL 2021 | As long as Mumbai Indians have Bumrah, they are unbeatable, proclaims Virender Sehwag 

Cricket pundit Virender Sehwag has made a bold claim that as long as the defending champions have Jasprit Bumrah in their ranks, they will keep their IPL winning juggernaut intact. He also pointed out that defending small totals and the ability to chase down big totals make MI the best team.

When Jasprit Bumrah turns his god-mode on, which he often does in the IPL, he just becomes a near impossible bowler to score off. On Saturday night at Chepauk, SRH had the first-hand experience of the same, as Bumrah was in his element and turned around the game with his impeccable bowing at the death.

With Sunrisers needing 31 runs off the last 24 deliveries, and Vijay Shankar looking in prime form, SRH did fancy their chances to overcome the mighty Mumbai challenge. But Bumrah turned up the heat as he gave away merely nine runs in his last two overs. Th right-arm pacer had taken the wicket of Vijay Shankar in the penultimate over to take away even any hopes of a possible SRH win.

Impressed with Bumrah's terrific display against SRH, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag termed Bumrah MI's "Brahmastra", which translates to supernatural weapons employed in the war of Mahabharata, and predicted that they will remain unconquerable as long as the premier Indian pacer remains part of the franchise.

"He (Bumrah) is Mumbai Indians' "Brahmastra"; as long as they have the "Brahmastra", they are "Ajay" (unbeatable)", said Sehwag on Cricbuzz, reported HT.

Rohit Sharma is a street-smart captain and against SRH, he sneaked in two overs from Kieron Pollard in the middle-overs, which costed the team just 10 runs. It ensured that Rohit had the liberty not to bowl out Trent Boult or Adam Milne at the fag-end in case things went awry. Sehwag also pointed out that while Rohit used Pollard well, he was expecting Hardik to roll over his arms.

"When Jonny Bairstow hit plenty from Krunal Pandya's two overs, that is why [Kieron] Pollard was brought on. They thought the way Vijay Shankar bowled, even Pollard could be useful the same way. That's when I thought that we might get to see Hardik Pandya bowl as well. He is good at bowling the slower balls. His pace has decreased due to back problems and doesn't bowl as fast as he used to but he's good at changing the pace of the ball."

Th former Punjab Kings opener attributed Mumbai's ability to both defend sub-par totals and hunt down big targets as the reason behind their dominant run in the tournament.

"This is why we say Mumbai Indians are the best team of this tournament; that is because they can defend low totals and also chase down high targets. In the bowling department, they have Boult, Bumrah, Rahul Chahar and all three did their job very efficiently," explained Sehwag.