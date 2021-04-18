Drench yourself in a cash-pool by placing these three bets from the Chennai vs Rajasthan clash

Ruturaj Gaikwad to score under 20.5 @ 1.85

The word 'spark' took over the internet as soon as Ruturaj Gaikwad hit back-to-back-to-back fifties towards the end of IPL 2020, but the right-hander's performances since then have left a lot to be desired. His showings make one wonder if he went on a freak run he'll struggle to replicate. Gaikwad has started his season off with scores of 5 and 5, but his form has been poor for quite a while now. Post-IPL 2020, he averaged a mere 18.80 in SMAT, and only averaged 36.40 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy , where 56% of his tournament-tally came in a single innings. He's a slow starter in general, in terms of shrugging off rust, and he showed that last season, where his first 3 scores read 0, 5 and 0. In the last match, he was dismissed by the left-arm seam of Arshdeep, and thus far in his IPL career, left-arm pace has tormented Gaikwad. He averages a mere 0.5 versus left-armers (1 run in 10 balls, 2 dismissals) and he is bound to encounter his worst nightmare, with RR boasting three left-armers in their unit. Not to forget, Rajasthan have been potent with the new ball this season, having taken the first wicket inside 3 overs in both their games, so everything points towards yet another Gaikwad no-show.

Chennai to score under 43.5 in the powerplay @ 2.56

We all know Chennai are a very stubborn side. They seldom make changes, they never change their strategy and are completely okay with being one-dimensional. IPL 2020 has gone by, but CSK seems hell-bent on playing torturously slow in the powerplay. Thus far this season, CSK have racked up just 33 and 32 in the powerplay. Now in one of those games they were chasing just over a 100, so it's okay, but the other game oversaw the flattest wicket in the competition, in which Delhi just down 190 in 18 overs. Basically, it's not "just" because of the pitch that CSK batted slow in the first six overs. Last season they were the slowest scoring side in the powerplay, averaging just 40.07 per game, and with Gaikwad striking at 84.4 in the first six overs this season, CSK looks like they could fall below their 2020 tally this time around. To add to their woes, the Wankhede has significantly slowed down. Not once in the last 4 innings at the venue has a side scored over 43.5 in the powerplay and the last 2 games at the Wankhede have overseen an average PP score of 30.