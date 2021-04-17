Become a serial winner by placing these three bets from the Punjab vs Delhi encounter

Today at 1:52 AM
Two sides that got embarrassed at the Wankhede not so long ago, Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will lock horns in Mumbai on double-header day on Sunday. Having lost 1 and won 1, both sides have all to play for, but it’s not just the teams. You, the punter, can make this match a defining one too.
Punjab to score under 47.5 in the powerplay @ 1.90
If there’s one thing that’s guaranteed about Punjab, it’s that they’ll never go “too hard” in the first six. Hold up, we’ll get to the CSK abomination later. But first, let’s look at what they did last season. In IPL 2020, Punjab amassed 46 runs on average in the powerplay. This number was, of course, inflated by a mad three games they had, barring which they were in the 43-44 range, which is normal. And this season, in the first game, they mirrored the same approach, amassing exactly 46. So then why and how did they score just 26 in the powerplay versus CSK? Well, the enigma that is Wankhede might have something to do with it. To put it simply, Wankhede, this season, has been weird. The first two matches saw teams score 50.75 in the powerplay, after which the next two saw teams average 30. The last 4 powerplay scores at the venue read 36, 26, 26 and 32 and the drastic slowing down of the wicket has made batting up-front hell. So Punjab are not anyway a hard-hitting side, and this Wankhede-slowing-down factor only adds to it. Not only that, Delhi have been gun with the new ball this season, and have restricted their opponents to just 33 and 26 in the powerplay, in the two games thus far. Punjab, after the CSK horror, are bound to approach the DC game conservatively, so rest easy and head to sky247.com to capitalize on this bet, which will guarantee you almost 2x what you invest.
Ajinkya Rahane to score under 21.5 @ 1.90
And finally we come to Ajinkya Rahane, the collapse stopper. Or is he? Well, the numbers tell us that, if anything, he is the harbinger of collapses. Coming to this bet, though, if Rahane doesn’t have an outlier of a day tomorrow, then this is GUARANTEED CASH. In his entire career, the right-hander has scored over 21.5 JUST TWICE. Yep, that’s right. In 9 innings, he’s crossed the 21-run mark just twice. He’s already had an inauspicious start to this season, posting scores of 2 and 8, and his last 3 IPL scores read 2, 8 and 0. Forget the magic number of 21.5, Rahane has been dismissed in single digits in 66% of his knocks for the Capitals. That’s one of the major reasons why his average for the franchise stands at a deplorable 13.4. And yes, he does not like playing Punjab, either. Since 2016, Rahane has averaged just 21.1 versus the Kings and has failed to cross 21.5 in 5 of his last 8 knocks against the franchise. Rahane might have once been a great IPL batsman, but not anymore, and that’s exactly why you need to head to sky247.com RIGHT NOW and bet against India’s Test vice-skipper.
Punjab Kings to win the game @ 2.15
This might very well be the spiciest suggestion we’ve made in a long, long time. “Punjab to win? You’ve gotta be kidding me” must have been the first reaction of a lot of you folks and it’s understandable. But there’s logic to it. Yes, Punjab are coming on the back of an annihilation at the hands of CSK, but they are still better equipped than Delhi to boss the Wankhede. They have a robust opening pair and a packed middle-order which, if the team doesn’t collapse, can take down any bowling attack on its day. You could pass DC’s top-order off as ‘very good’, but the side’s middle-order is a mess. Ponting has not got the team combination right and their struggles vs RR were largely down to a glaring imbalance in the side, and lack of quality in the batting, which is currently over-reliant on Pant. Punjab, of course, won these two sides’ last H2H meeting, but here’s something interesting about Delhi. Their last X results against sides not named CSK or RCB is as follows: L L W L L L L L. Delhi are in bigger trouble than they imagine, and the holes will be exposed come Sunday. Head to sky247.com and back the Kings to finish your weekend off in the perfect fashion imaginable.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
Of course, the SKY is always the limit.