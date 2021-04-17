Twitter reacts to Trent Boult's hilarious diving goof-up as he loses his control as if on a speeding treadmill

Today at 10:47 PM
2021 IPL has made sure that there is no end to our daily dose of humor as it keeps throwing up some goof-up or the other. Today, it was Trent Boult's turn to leave us in splits as he made a meal of a diving attempt whilst fielding in the 5th over after taking comical tumbles and turns, all at once.
This is hilarious
April 17, 2021
Vaathi Coming ft. Trent Boult💃 pic.twitter.com/72m7U7f4lK— Riya (@reaadubey) April 17, 2021
Boult on treadmill
Haha we chasing dreams these days. Trent boult pic.twitter.com/AoYOZ0Lyn5— AM (@anoopsssssx) April 17, 2021
#MIvsSRH— Sassy_Naari (@sassy_naari) April 17, 2021
No one -
Trent Boult trying to stop the ball :- pic.twitter.com/mQDklF7r4I
Rib-tickling
@trent_boult— Anshu (@a4anshuu) April 17, 2021
Boult you made me laugh🤣#MIvSRH pic.twitter.com/XpYdiOJEJi
that one clip of trent boult fielding is a representation of my life— anu 🤩 (@anusaysit) April 17, 2021
LOL
Stock prices after I invest in anything pic.twitter.com/E7ZFpTm3nn— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 17, 2021
Trent Boult trying to take off with the first prototype of Wright brothers. #IPL2021 #MIvSRH pic.twitter.com/GwYqsE3QFd— Bourbon Naxal (@ParryRamMe) April 17, 2021
Most entertaining moment of the match
I want to see Trent Boult on a treadmill 😂😂— Sheel Agarwal (@Sheel_Agarwal16) April 17, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.