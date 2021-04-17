Twitter reacts to 'big man' Kieron Pollard smashing the biggest six of the IPL

And he just did that but the way, in which he did it, left everyone in awe of the big muscles of the Trinidadian cricketer. It ain't easy to even bowl to such a powerful hitter at the fag-end of the innings. That might have got Mujeeb Ur Rahman nervous too, as he bowled a long hop delivery, a loosener at a time when all that Pollard wanted was to cut loose. And boy, Pollard smashed him for a monstrous six as he rocked back and threw the kitchen sink at the short ball, and in a matter of few seconds, the ball was lying on the roof of the Chepauk after travelling 105 meters. Yes, the biggest six of this year's IPL. Take a bow, big man.