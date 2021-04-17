Twitter reacts to 'big man' Kieron Pollard smashing the biggest six of the IPL

Today at 9:17 PM
Imagine a powerful beast is standing at the opposite side of the wicket, 6 feet 5 inches tall, powerful, and its the death overs, won't that be intimating? Perhaps, that is what got to Mujeeb Ur Rahman as well, when he offered a long hop that Kieron Pollard clubbed for a monstrous 105m six today.
When things are falling your way, you better cash it in. After Mumbai Indians pulled off a heist against KKR last game, they took that confidence to the encounter against SRH as well. Against one of the better IPL bowling attacks, Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock started off briskly to put on 53 runs in the first six overs. However, after that, the Chennai pitch started played its tricks and run-scoring became increasingly difficult.
From 53/0 after six overs, Mumbai Indians could merely add 48 runs in the middle-overs phase, losing the crucial wickets of Rohit, de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav. Kieron Pollard was also finding it hard to time the ball on a sticky wicket. He could merely get three runs off the first eight deliveries he faced. But after seeing out Rashid Khan in the 16th over, the Windies all-rounder was expected to go hard against Mujeeb in the 17th over.
And he just did that but the way, in which he did it, left everyone in awe of the big muscles of the Trinidadian cricketer. It ain't easy to even bowl to such a powerful hitter at the fag-end of the innings. That might have got Mujeeb Ur Rahman nervous too, as he bowled a long hop delivery, a loosener at a time when all that Pollard wanted was to cut loose. And boy, Pollard smashed him for a monstrous six as he rocked back and threw the kitchen sink at the short ball, and in a matter of few seconds, the ball was lying on the roof of the Chepauk after travelling 105 meters. Yes, the biggest six of this year's IPL. Take a bow, big man.
April 17, 2021
Polly 💥 ---->---- 105 M— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 17, 2021
WHAT. A. HIT. 💪 #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #MIvSRH #IPL2021 @KieronPollard55 pic.twitter.com/gXwoQ30si2
#MIvsSRH Kieron Pollard 😳 pic.twitter.com/sAsiw2j75N— !! Vipul Garg 🇮🇳 !! (@tweet0logy) April 17, 2021
That huge six from Pollard, 👀— Karthik Yash Cult (@karthikyashcult) April 17, 2021
Kieron Pollard has been the biggest match winner for MI after Lasith Malinga.— Viru Sharma (@183Mirpur) April 17, 2021
Pollard doing what he is well known for.— pooja pandey (@miss_pandey19) April 17, 2021
Pollard send a rocket into the sky travelling 105 metres #MIvsSRH #MI #pollard #rashidkhan pic.twitter.com/UTDIgIR8hJ— CricCrazyMathew (@CricMathew) April 17, 2021
105m six by Pollard. Remember he had hit 6 Sixes last series against SL.#MIvsSRH #IPL2021— Yeshwant Chitte (@YeshwantChitte) April 17, 2021
