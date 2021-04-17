Twitter reacts to a 'belligerent' Bairstow showing no mercy on the bowler and the fridge as he smashes both of them

Today at 10:29 PM
One of the worst things that could happen in gully cricket was breaking the window glass of the neighbors and then getting lambasted by them. But, these professional players, Bairstow, in this instance, not only smashed Boult in the 3rd over but also the fridge, and will still get away with it.
Jonny Bairstow breaks a fridge with a huge six
April 17, 2021
bairstow broke a fucking fridge now.— Arthar (@ArtharSports) April 17, 2021
he is on fire!#SRHvMI #MIvsSRH #SRH
What a shot!
Jonny Bairstow hates overly chilled drinks that much he had to smash the fridge. What a bloke— Charlie (@_CJAV) April 17, 2021
Abhi fridge ka paisa katega Bairstow ki fees se 😂😂— Angoor Stark 🍇🇮🇳 (@ladywithflaws) April 17, 2021
Bairstow causing damage at Chepauk
Bairstow breaking the glass of the fridge with ease at Chepauk.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 17, 2021
Bairstow smashing a fridge, the man is unstoppable— Mourning Charles Innocent (@JoeStephenson96) April 17, 2021
Tweet with an ad integration
Bairstow has just smashed the fridge with an Unacademy Cracking Six, blimey!— Charlie (@_CJAV) April 17, 2021
Bairstow hates fridge at #SRH dugout. pic.twitter.com/WA0n1b0z7M— Subhranshu Mahakud (@SubhranshuMaha3) April 17, 2021
