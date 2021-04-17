Set yourself up for a Super Sunday by placing these three bets from Kolkata vs Bangalore

T20 generally equates to ‘high scores’, but IPL 2021 has been anything but that. Eight games into the tournament, the competition has been filled with low-scoring thrillers and bummers and so with RCB and KKR playing in Chennai, the slower of the two venues, it is almost certain that we will see yet another low-scoring contest. The average batting first total in Chennai this season has been 161.75, but take KKR’s performance vs SRH away and this number drops to 153.3. 149, 152, 187 and 159 read the batting first scores, showing that only once has any team managed to score over 163.5 in Chennai. RCB themselves scored just 149 the last time they batted first at the venue, and KKR only managed 142 the last time they played at Chepauk. The venue has slowed down considerably as the season has progressed and the last 4 innings have seen teams pass 150 just once. With KKR and RCB being two bowling-reliant spin-heavy sides, expect yet another low-scorer. SKY247.com is offering mouth-watering odds for this bet, so, if I were you, I would head to the website right away and take a punt, which is pretty safe.