Set yourself up for a Super Sunday by placing these three bets from Kolkata vs Bangalore

IPL 2020 was an anomaly, but, historically, KKR vs RCB is an encounter that has seldom failed to live up to the hype and expectations. Whether Sunday’s contest will be enthralling remains to be seen, but one thing is guaranteed - there is a golden opportunity to earn a truckload of cash.
RCB to score under 163.5 @ 1.92
T20 generally equates to ‘high scores’, but IPL 2021 has been anything but that. Eight games into the tournament, the competition has been filled with low-scoring thrillers and bummers and so with RCB and KKR playing in Chennai, the slower of the two venues, it is almost certain that we will see yet another low-scoring contest. The average batting first total in Chennai this season has been 161.75, but take KKR’s performance vs SRH away and this number drops to 153.3. 149, 152, 187 and 159 read the batting first scores, showing that only once has any team managed to score over 163.5 in Chennai. RCB themselves scored just 149 the last time they batted first at the venue, and KKR only managed 142 the last time they played at Chepauk. The venue has slowed down considerably as the season has progressed and the last 4 innings have seen teams pass 150 just once. With KKR and RCB being two bowling-reliant spin-heavy sides, expect yet another low-scorer. SKY247.com is offering mouth-watering odds for this bet, so, if I were you, I would head to the website right away and take a punt, which is pretty safe.
Virat Kohli to score over 32.5 runs @ 1.90
There are some bets for which we find ourselves scrambling for numbers, but this ain’t one. Kohli has not had a ruthless start to the IPL, sure, but he has still managed to score 33 and 33, which is more than our magic number of 32.5. Forget the IPL, the RCB skipper has been great in any T20 cricket of late, as in his last 5 T20 knocks (T20Is included), Kohli has passed the 32.5 run mark a staggering 4 times. What makes this bet fascinating, in particular, is Kohli’s ridiculous numbers vs KKR. Last season, the RCB skipper (18* and 33*) was not dismissed versus the Knight Riders and since 2016, he’s averaged 77.77 against KKR. 18*, 33*, 100, 84, 68 read his last 5 knocks vs KKR and you’ll have to go all the way back to April 8, 2018, to find the last instance of Kohli being dismissed under 32.5 versus the Knight Riders. And yes, in that game, too, the RCB skipper amassed 31. Lay your faith on Kohli and rush to SKY247.com to pocket some almost-guaranteed cash.
Eoin Morgan to score under 19.5 runs @ 1.90
Okay, we’re not going to be beating around the bush here. At 1.90, this is a slightly risky bet. But if there ever is a time to bet against Morgan, THIS IS IT. Morgan has started his IPL 2021 with scores of 7 and 2, and in his last 6 T20 innings (T20I + IPL), the KKR skipper has averaged a hideous 10.66. Only once in his last 4 T20 knocks has the southpaw scored 20 or more, and in his last 5 T20 knocks, the left-hander has registered four single digit scores. Morgan does not fancy spin - last season, off-spinners and leg-spinners accounted for 50% of his dismissals - but what he would despise is facing Washington Sundar. That Morgan averaged 15.3 versus last season is one thing, but Sundarf had the wood over the KKR skipper in IPL 2020. The young offie dismissed Morgan twice, with the southpaw averaging a mere 7 versus the Tamil Nadu lad. Morgan might - and will - eventually fire in some game, but tomorrow is simply not going to be that day. We are confident and so should you, which is precisely why you need to jump right away to SKY247.com to place a handy bet on this market.
