Reports | BCCI open to sending Men’s and Women’s teams should Cricket be included in 2028 Olympics

There has been no official confirmation as to whether Cricket will be a sport in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, but should the sport be included in the event, people of India could very well oversee both the Men’s and Women’s Cricket teams representing the nation in the world event. Reports have emerged that the Apex Council of the BCCI, in a meeting on Friday (April 16), gave the green signal to send both the Men’s and Women’s teams to Los Angeles in 2028, provided the autonomy of the board is not affected.