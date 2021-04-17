IPL 2021 | My role is to set the tone for the match with my first spell, states Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar, who soared back to form on Friday with a four-wicket-haul, stated that he knows that his role is to set the tone for the side with his first two overs and acknowledged that it’s a big responsibility. Chahar, Man of the Match on Friday, hoped to deliver in more matches for the side.

Chennai Super Kings’ first encounter versus the Delhi Capitals marked Deepak Chahar going wicketless in the powerplay for a fifth IPL game running, but the right-armer, in game two, bounced back in the most imperious manner imaginable to keep critics at bay. Taking the new ball on a lively Wankhede wicket, Chahar hit the timber of Mayank Agarwal on just the fourth ball of the game, and took three more wickets in the next 18 balls he bowled to finish with impeccable figures of 4/14. The Rajasthan seamer’s spell set up the game for CSK, who went on to register a convincing six-wicket win to get off the mark in IPL 2021 in fine fashion.

Named Man of the Match for his efforts, Chahar asserted that he knows that his role is to set the tone for the game with his first two overs. The 28-year-old insisted that he cherishes the ‘big responsibility’ and thanked skipper MS Dhoni for laying faith in him.

“I am always the one who starts the tone for the match. If I take a wicket or bowl a maiden over then obviously we can take the momentum,” Chahar said at the post match presentation.

“It's a big responsibility I've been having since the last four years and Mahi bhai has shown faith in me. Hopefully I can deliver in some more matches.”

Wickets included, Chahar, in his 24-ball spell, bowled an astonishing 17 dots, which not only put Punjab on the backfoot but also strangled the batting team, who found it impossible to keep the scoreboard moving. Chahar asserted that, as a new ball bowler, he often looks to keep it tight by bowling dots, in order to pile the pressure on the batting side.

“As a bowler my plan is to bowl dots if I don't take wickets. The bowlers from the other end will also be able to take wickets.”

Chahar ended up with 4 wickets, but it’s his dismissal of Mayank Agarwal that’s being talked about as the ‘ball of the tournament’. Angling the ball into the right-hander’s pads, the 28-year-old extracted exquisite late movement in the air to rattle the off-stump, leaving the batsman shell-shocked. Chahar, unsurprisingly, singled out Agarwal’s wicket as the one he enjoyed the most.

“I think Mayank's wicket I enjoyed the most - a dream ball for a bowler to swing and hit top of off stump. You want to pitch it close to middle and then move to hit top of off.”