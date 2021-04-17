IPL 2021 | Blitzpools Prediction, Fantasy XI Tips & Probable XI for Mumbai’s clash against Hyderabad

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on the only side yet to register a win in IPL 2021, Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the dreaded Chepauk on Saturday, in what promises to be an absolute nail-biter. Both the sides have been nowhere close to their best and will be keen to turn up the heat.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians have been the two most consistent sides across the past half-a-decade in the competition, yet one of these two teams could find themselves in an extremely precarious position at the end of today. Both teams have, thus far, found it excruciatingly difficult to adjust to the slow conditions of Chepauk and so, having played two games each at the venue already, will be looking to put up a performance that’ll match their reputation. Mumbai will, undoubtedly, head into the contest as favorites but it is worth noting that SRH won the last H2H clash between these two sides.

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Form Guide

Mumbai Indians - W L

After being beaten by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first game of the season, Mumbai looked like they were headed for a second straight defeat versus KKR, but a remarkable collapse from Eoin Morgan’s side saw the champions register their first win of the season. The bowlers did an exceptional job in the previous game, but Mumbai will be wary of their hideous batting at death, which has thus far been inexplicably bad. Skipper Rohit Sharma said after the KKR game that the unlikely win would give his side a huge confidence boost, so one can expect the defending champs to be sharp and stable on the field today.

Sunrisers Hyderabad - L L

IPL 2021 has, thus far, been anticlimactic for SRH, as they’ve lost each of their two games despite having conditions that suit their team. After bowling terribly in their first game versus KKR, SRH had the second game versus RCB in the bag at one point but imploded at the back end with the bat to go 0-2 in the competition. Barring Rashid, none of their big guns have hit the ground running thus far, and so SRH would desperately be hoping for a much better all-round performance from the players today.

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Head to Head

Total - 16

Mumbai Indians - 8

Sunrisers Hyderabad - 8

No Result - 0

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Last Meeting

As attested above, it was the Sunrisers that triumphed in the last H2H clash between the two sides. In what was a must-win game for the Orange Army, David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha put an unbeaten 151-run stand to ensure that they gave Mumbai a reality check. However, it is worth noting that Mumbai were without many of their premier stars in that contest. Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and Hardik Pandya were all rested for the aforementioned encounter, and so SRH, this time around, will be up against a much, much stronger Mumbai unit.

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Probable Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Wriddhiman Saha (wk), David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Shahbaz Nadeem

Mumbai Indians - Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 9, Blitzpools Fantasy XI

©

Wicket-keepers - Jonny Bairstow, Ishan Kishan, Wriddhiman Saha

Batsmen - David Warner, Sruyakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey

All-rounders - Hardik Pandya, Jason Holder

Bowlers - Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar

Match info

Match - Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League Match 9

Date – Saturday, April 17, 2021

Time – 7:30 PM IST

Venue – M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai