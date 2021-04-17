Double your winnings on double-header day by placing these three bets from the Kolkata vs Bangalore clash

RCB total at time of first dismissal under 27.5 @ 1.83

A lot of you might still be thinking, “Ummm. Kohli and Padikkal opening together? Heck yes, that’s a guaranteed 50-run partnership,” but that’s not how cricket or the IPL works. (in)Tangibles play a bigger part than you think and we’ll convince you why you need to bet AGAINST the RCB's opening pair. First things first, Chennai has been an extremely tricky place to open. In 8 innings there have been only two fifty-run stands and only thrice have teams managed to put on over 27.5 for the first wicket. RCB put on just 19 the last time they played here, and in the same game, SRH managed to add just 13, indicating the troubles the openers face. Kohli and Padikkal is, on paper, a heavyweight partnership but thus far, there is no evidence to suggest that they make a good opening pair. In two innings together (last season included), they’ve added just 7 and 19. It is worth noting that Padikkal has had minimal practice due to testing positive and is currently extremely rusty. On top of this, KKR have been a nightmare for openers this season, with their bowlers having taken the first wicket at exactly 10 runs in each of their first two matches. All three of Varun Chakravarthy, Shakib and Harbhajan have been menacing in Chennai, and will once again be a huge threat come Sunday. This is a great bet to place, so head to Betbarter right now to capitalize on this market.

KKR to score over 45.5 in the powerplay @ 1.75

From being the second-worst team in the powerplay last season to being the best team (in Chennai) this time around, the Knight Riders have come a long, long way. In two matches this season, KKR have scored an average of 47.5 in the powerplay and are remarkably yet to even lose a wicket in this phase. They fell only 0.5 runs short of the magic number in their previous game, but blasted 50 in the first game versus SRH, which they won convincingly. It is also worth talking about the Chennai factor. 8 innings have been played in Chennai as of April 16, and only thrice have teams not scored over 45.5 in the powerplay. This is because due to the slow nature of the pitch, teams have figured out that going hard in the powerplay, when the ball is new and hard, is the easiest way to score runs, owing to batting becoming difficult later on. And thus far this season, Nitish Rana has been the king of punishing bowlers in the first six overs. Promoted to being a full-time opener, Rana has struck at 131.00 in the PP this season and is remarkably yet to be dismissed. The orange cap holder as well, the southpaw will take his chances. RCB conceded 50 in the first six in their last outing vs SRH, so Rana will definitely be licking his lips at the prospect of feasting runs with the new ball. This bet, in itself, is delicious, so why not taste it by heading over to Betbarter and putting money on the same?