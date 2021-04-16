 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Sir Jadeja's 'stunner' to send back Gayle and leave Punjab in absolute tatters

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:20 PM

    Sir Jadeja. It's hard to keep this name off the spotlight as such is the charisma of the CSK all-rounder. After sending back KL Rahul to the pavilion with a bulls-eye direct-hit, he struck again when he took an absolute blinder off Chahar's bowling to get rid of Gayle and leave Punjab in a hole.

    That's Sir Jadeja for you!

    One of the best fielder in the ongoing tournament!

    Once a best fielder always the best!

    Once MS said: He won't catch the ball, ball itslef lands in his hands! :P

    Game changing moment!

    Take a bow Jaddu💛 

    Absolute stunner!

    Brilliant flying catch!

    Beauty to watch his does this again and again!

