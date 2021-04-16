Twitter reacts to Sir Jadeja's 'stunner' to send back Gayle and leave Punjab in absolute tatters

Today at 8:20 PM
Sir Jadeja. It's hard to keep this name off the spotlight as such is the charisma of the CSK all-rounder. After sending back KL Rahul to the pavilion with a bulls-eye direct-hit, he struck again when he took an absolute blinder off Chahar's bowling to get rid of Gayle and leave Punjab in a hole.
That's Sir Jadeja for you!
April 16, 2021
One of the best fielder in the ongoing tournament!
Direct hit to run out KL Rahul and this flying catch to dismiss Chris Gayle.— Karan Shah (@Krazor_21) April 16, 2021
That's SIR Jadeja for you..!!!
World's best fielder❣️#CSKvsPBKS #sirjadeja pic.twitter.com/TP9xdksze0
Once a best fielder always the best!
#CSKvPBKS #IPL2021— આર્ય અમ્મી 🙏 (@Biharrii_Babbua) April 16, 2021
First by fieliding and Now, by a stunning catch, sir Jadeja totally change the game.
World best fielder for a reason 🙌🔥 pic.twitter.com/V08TvKmTe6
Once MS said: He won't catch the ball, ball itslef lands in his hands! :P
#CSKvPBKS #MSDhoni— Fenil Kothari CA (@fenilkothari) April 16, 2021
Sir Jadeja has mastered the art of fielding. His squad can always rely on him for catching a ball. He has also shown off his fielding skills in the field too. Undoubtedly, he is one of the finest fielder
First with run out, second with this catch! Wonder. pic.twitter.com/mRpL3OhJFI
Game changing moment!
That KL’s runout & Gayle’s catch by Jaddu!!!!!!!!🔥🔥🔥— Keval Bhagat (@KevalBhagat18) April 16, 2021
Sir jadeja! Take a bow!!🙌🙌🙌🙌@imjadeja @ChennaiIPL
Ek RUNOUT A— 💙𝓼𝓱𝓲𝓿𝓲𝓷_𝓼𝓱𝓲𝓹𝓹𝓮𝓻7😎𝓶𝓼𝓭_🤘𝓒𝓢𝓚💛 (@7Shivin_shipper) April 16, 2021
EK CATCH OUT ..
REMEMBER THE NAME #JADEJA #CSKvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/ccRDPLhOrA
Take a bow Jaddu💛
Just Sir Jadeja thing's 🦁💛— urstrulyaadi 2.0 (Main I'd suspended) (@urstrulyaadi1) April 16, 2021
Top notch catch @imjadeja sir ! #CSKvPBKS #WhistlePodu #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/mHQ9dRc13U
Absolute stunner!
Kya Catch h boss 👌@imjadeja#jadeja #IPL2021 #csk #PBKS #CSKvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/pc7qEfKyBI— 𝔻𝕒𝕣𝕜 𝕊𝕙𝕒𝕕𝕠𝕨 ABD (@RahulRyon) April 16, 2021
Brilliant flying catch!
What a catch jaddu 😎💛🦁⚡🔥#jadeja #WhistlePodu #CSK pic.twitter.com/b1ys6XJMYD— Dhoni Fans Army 🇮🇳 (@DhoniArmyRJ) April 16, 2021
Beauty to watch his does this again and again!
Sir jadeja 💛💛😍🤩🤩❤️❤️❤️😘😘... What through & what a catch ... World Number one fielder ... #csk #sirjadeja #CSKvsPBKS #jadeja pic.twitter.com/2rLQcRmR25— SARBES 🕉️🔱 (@SarbeswarDash23) April 16, 2021
