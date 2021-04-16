Twitter reacts to epic goof-up after du Plessis takes DRS and gets third umpire's review reversed to survive in the middle

Yesterday at 11:30 PM
There is no end to goof-ups that can take place on the 22 yards. Today, Faf du Plessis was given out after the on-field umpire took the help of the third umpire to ascertain the height of the ball, only for the decision to be reversed later as Faf successfully challenged the decision with DRS.
It was a day of complete domination by the Chennai Super Kings as they bundled-out Punjab for a paltry total of 106 runs. CSK started off rather slowly in their innings and in the fifth over, they even lost their opener Ruturaj Gaikwad as Arshdeep Singh struck early. But after that, there was no bottle-up from CSK as they went from strength to strength with their foreign nationals Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali putting up a commanding partnership for the second-wicket. They added 66 runs with Moeen Ali making a quickfire 46.
However, after Moeen's dismissal, it was Faf du Plessis, expected to drive home his side to an easy win. But en route to that, there came a moment in the 14th over which left everyone in splits. On the fifth delivery of the Riley Meredith's over, he banged in a short ball. Faf tried to pull the ball and after that, the bowler and the Punjab team started appealing for a caught behind dismissal. On-field umpire Anil Chaudhary went up to the square leg up umpire as he was sure that the CSK batsman had nicked the ball but wanted to know whether the delivery was too high or not, and referred the decision to the third umpire. Now, the third umpire deemed the delivery fair and as a result, du Plessis was given out.
Now, wait that wasn't the end. As soon as Faf was given out, he challenged the umpire's decision and took the DRS review. And, literally seconds later, the third umpire had to reverse his own decision with the UltraEdge picking up nothing. Faf, after much drama, survived but the whole turn of events left everyone scratching their heads in astonishment as to what just happened. After all, not often we seen a third umpire's decision getting reversed in span of few seconds by none other but the third umpire himself. Finally, something interesting in an otherwise dull affair.
PART-1
April 16, 2021
PART-2
April 16, 2021
This is ridiculous umpiring!
Back umpiring tomorrow after not doing any at all last season— Paul Handscombe (@paul_the_umpire) April 16, 2021
Hahahaha!
HaRCB and MI Umpire fans are more sad than Punjab Fans. #CSKvsPBKS— Imabzkhan MSDian™💛🌙✨ (@MSDhoniRules) April 16, 2021
No idea what's wrong with umpire!
#CSKvPBKS guys tv umpire making his decisions don’t disturb #WhistlePodu #CSK pic.twitter.com/iHXGaudP3t— PranavNrs (@nrs_pranav) April 16, 2021
Must be smoking powerful stuff!
The third umpire lmao— Arpita (@ringarde_arpita) April 16, 2021
Can't wait for more mems on this! hahaha! :D :D
I want third umpire to come and check what's wrong with my life #IPL2021 #CSKvPBKS #csk #PBKS #PBKSvCSK #PBKSvsCSK— Samarth Oza (@SamarthOza711) April 16, 2021
ROLF!
Dammit, Scott! I'm an electrician, not an umpire!— Contrainer Bot (@ConstrainBot) April 16, 2021
Gotta check on this! :P :P
Can 3rd umpire also check height of stupidity?— Ajinkya (@ajinkya_299) April 16, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Ms Dhoni
- Kl Rahul
- Ravindra Jadeja
- Faf Du Plessis
- Suresh Raina
- Moeen Ali
- Rituraj Gaikwad
- Ambati Rayudu
- Sam Curran
- Chris Gayle
- Shahrukh Khan
- Mohammed Shami
- Ipl 2021
- Chennai Super Kings
- Punjab Kings
- Kings Xi Punjab
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.