Three bets that would make you rich like a King from Punjab’s clash against Chennai

Today at 12:25 PM
Two sides, with contrasting fortunes - Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings - take on each other in what will be a captivating fixture in the second week of the tournament. While both sides would definitely struggle to topple each other out, you shouldn’t have a tough time if you go with the flow.
Punjab Kings to score over 47.5 in the powerplay @1.9
Punjab Kings have one of the best opening pairs in the Indian Premier League, with Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul spearheading their top-order. While Mayank missed out in the first game, against CSK, he should relatively have a better outing, given Chennai’s lack of strike-bowlers. Last season, they scored 1094 runs in between them - scoring 648 runs in the first six overs, accounting for 46.28 runs on an average. Now that’s where it gets tricky, Punjab’s approach last season in the powerplay was highly dubious and a lot of it had to come down to the fact that they had a struggling Glenn Maxwell in the middle-order. This season, however, in the opener against RR, the Men in Red and Gold scored 46 runs, losing the one wicket, which is still short of the target. However, this is where the bet gets its steam from, at the Wankhede, this season, the average powerplay score at that particular strip has been 50.75, including providing two high-scoring games. Now combine that with CSK’s power-play bowling, where they have conceded 45 runs on an average from last season. This season, in their opener against Delhi, the Chennai bowlers conceded 65 runs and if that’s any indication, Punjab Kings should easily breach the 47.5 mark this time around. So head to SKY247 and really make your way to the big deposits.
Chris Gayle to score under 24.5 @1.9
Trick, tick, tricky, Chris Gayle’s opening match against Rajasthan was just another sublime innings from the left-hander but if there is one franchise that has had a wood over the left-hander, it has been Chennai Super Kings. Since the early days, where Ravichandran Ashwin had an edge over Gayle until last season, where MS Dhoni utilised Imran Tahir to topple the left-hander. Against Chennai, the Jamaican averages just 29.6 across the IPL seasons and if his last four games are to be considered - 12, 28, 5, 0 - it only strengthens the bet. It was last in 2018, when the left-hander had any sort of impact against Chennai, with a 63. Since then, even if Gayle has had a start, he has struggled immensely against the franchise, a trend that should continue on Friday. While Rajasthan failed to curb the Gayle aggression, with the help of MS Dhoni behind the sticks, the Men in Yellow should have a better chance against the left-hander. Now, what you have to do is just head to SKY247 and put your bet in this market and just look at your watch for the tumbling returns.
Punjab Kings to have the highest opening partnership @1.86
In a season where every other franchise has found their right opening pair, even Rajasthan Royals - Chennai Super Kings - have struggled in the first six overs. While Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis ended last season on a high, their forms ever since have been tumbling. In their opening fixture against Delhi, the duo put on a seven-run opening wicket partnership, which suggests that Chennai’s weakness is at the top of the batting order, unlike Punjab, who in the last two years have had the best opening partnership. First Gayle-Rahul, then Mayank-Rahul, Punjab have always found the right pair at the top of the order. Despite the pair’s failure in the opening fixture against Rajasthan, they put on 22 runs on board, against Chennai’s seven runs, which only shows that Punjab will have the highest opening partnership. While Chennai have had the wood over Punjab across the two games last season, they haven’t started this season aplomb, at Wankhede, a ground that has found KL Rahul in stunning form. 91, 91, 100 and 94 - KL Rahul’s last four scores at the venue, which suggests that Punjab is the right way to go in this market. So what exactly are you waiting for? Go, switch on your laptops, your phone or whatever device you use and hop on to SKY247 for a 1.86X return.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
Of course, the SKY is always the limit.