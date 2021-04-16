Three bets that would make you rich like a King from Punjab’s clash against Chennai

Punjab Kings have one of the best opening pairs in the Indian Premier League, with Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul spearheading their top-order. While Mayank missed out in the first game, against CSK, he should relatively have a better outing, given Chennai’s lack of strike-bowlers. Last season, they scored 1094 runs in between them - scoring 648 runs in the first six overs, accounting for 46.28 runs on an average. Now that’s where it gets tricky, Punjab’s approach last season in the powerplay was highly dubious and a lot of it had to come down to the fact that they had a struggling Glenn Maxwell in the middle-order. This season, however, in the opener against RR, the Men in Red and Gold scored 46 runs, losing the one wicket, which is still short of the target. However, this is where the bet gets its steam from, at the Wankhede, this season, the average powerplay score at that particular strip has been 50.75, including providing two high-scoring games. Now combine that with CSK’s power-play bowling, where they have conceded 45 runs on an average from last season. This season, in their opener against Delhi, the Chennai bowlers conceded 65 runs and if that’s any indication, Punjab Kings should easily breach the 47.5 mark this time around. So head to SKY247 and really make your way to the big deposits.