Three bets from the Mumbai vs Hyderabad game that will set up a grand weekend for you

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a terrible last game against RCB. However, one major positive to come out of the game was the half-century by David Warner. On a tricky deck, he made 54 off 37, and when he was in the middle, not anyone could even imagine that SRH would end up losing the game. After a poor opening game, that was a much-needed knock from the Aussie southpaw. And that would give him a lot of confidence going into the next game against Mumbai Indians , a side that he has always loved nailing. Having played 18 games against them, Warner has hammered 625 runs and has an amazing average of 44.64, while his strike rate is also remarkable at 141.4. In the H2H games last year, he racked up scores of 85* and 60 against the Men in Blue. The fact that he averages 27 at the venue, also shows that he doesn't have any major issues with the Chepauk wicket and his last innings fifty, would only bolster his confidence. Don't be surprised if the SRH opener comes out with all guns blazing against his much-fancied opposition.

There has been a fair bit of criticism of Manish Pandey's batting in the last two games. And there's nothing new to it, his strike rate always remains under immense scrutiny. However, when it comes to scoring runs, he does it with some consistency. His last three IPL scores read - 38, 61* and 21, and only once has he failed to score less than 25 and that also came last year. He just revels playing against the Mumbai Indians. After featuring in 19 games against the defending champions, he has accumulated 578 runs at an average of 36.13, his second-best average against any active IPL opposition. His strike rate also takes a jump from 121.60, overall, in the IPL, to 128.73, when it comes to the Mumbai Indians. As Pandey is a very good player of spin, he doesn't mind playing on the slow Chepauk wicket. After making 8 appearances in Chennai, the right-hander averages close to 40 at the venue. Everything stacks up in favour of Manish scoring 25 runs or more in the game against Mumbai.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's total at fall of the first wicket under 24.5 runs @ 1.85

Now, looking at last year's H2H games, one would think, how on earth SRH aren't scoring 25 or more for the first-wicket against MI? But, the world has changed a fair bit since the last IPL. And it's majorly about Wriddhiman Saha. In the IPL 2020, he was central to SRH's resurgence in the opening partnerships. But since then, the 36-year-old has lost his position as India's first-choice wicketkeeper in Test cricket. Now, one would argue what Test cricket has to do with his performance in a T20 game? It does, because he's the same player who once was the reigning gloveman of the Indian team and the sudden fall, does shake up the confidence of a player. And it has been visible in his batting this year, as he has merely made scores of 1 and 7 in the first two games and hasn't looked like scoring a lot of runs. And this is the major reason why it would be very difficult for Hyderabad to do well for the first wicket against a strong Mumbai line-up. In the last three games, not once have SRH managed to even add 15 runs for the opening wicket, forget 25.