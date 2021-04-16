Three Bets from Mumbai’s clash against Hyderabad that will make you stinking rich

While Jasprit Bumrah might have gone wicketless in Mumbai’s nervy win over the Knight Riders but his involvement in the proceedings was far more crucial than the scoreboard reflects. In the past, against Sunrisers, Bumrah has picked up 12 wickets, to emerge as one of the best bowlers against the Men in Orange, who have had a wood recently against the Mumbai Indians . Against SRH in last year’s clash, Bumrah picked up two wickets before being rested against the same opposition later in the year. In the last three clashes against the opposition, Bumrah has picked up five wickets. Incidentally, against the Sunrisers, the pacer’s wickets have come at an economy rate of 7.23, which shows that the pacer will remain as one of the key bowlers for the franchise. Last season, only Trent Boult came close to Bumrah’s tally of wickets, with the Indian pacer picking up 27 wickets, at an average of 14.96 and an economy rate of 6.73, which shows how valuable the pacer is to the franchise. In overall H2H clashes, only Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Siddarth Kaul have a better wicket tally than Bumrah, which suggests that @3.3 he is a steal bet. Head on to Indibet, invest in this market and just look at the marvellous returns.

Mumbai Indians to score most sixes @1.83

Across batting phases - powerplay, middle-overs and death - Mumbai are statistically one of the best batting sides in the 2020 edition of the tournament. Unlike other sides, who tend to go all-out in the powerplay or in the death, Mumbai have an all-attack approach, which has been consistent throughout all the phases. Last year, across all phases of the game, on average, Mumbai scored 8.56 sixes in the tournament, in comparison to Sunrisers Hyderabad’s 4.93. On average, in every phase, Mumbai have scored more sixes than Sunrisers, 27, 42, 68 in comparison to Hyderabad’s 24, 33 and 22. However, this season, Mumbai have not started their tournament on the brightest of notes, with just nine sixes from the first two games in Chennai. However, being slow starters, Mumbai have always picked pace after the first two games of the tournament, which means that they would have an ideal opportunity to showcase their batting prowess against Hyderabad. In both of Mumbai’s games this season, the opposition combined have only seven sixes, two less than Mumbai. Even though Sunrisers have scored 14 sixes in the tournament - it has come against Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore - which means Mumbai on Saturday would be a completely different meal. But for you it is going to be as simple as it has always been, head to Indibet, invest in the market and take home 1.83X returns. As simple as that!