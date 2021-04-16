Three Bets from Mumbai’s clash against Hyderabad that will make you stinking rich

Today at 5:27 PM
There is a common saying that when Mumbai are playing, bank on Suryakumar Yadav and when Sunrisers are bowling, bank on Rashid Khan. But what do you do when both of them are facing each other? Well, find out in our guide on the markets that you should approach for good returns.
Jasprit Bumrah to be Mumbai’s top bowler @3.3
While Jasprit Bumrah might have gone wicketless in Mumbai’s nervy win over the Knight Riders but his involvement in the proceedings was far more crucial than the scoreboard reflects. In the past, against Sunrisers, Bumrah has picked up 12 wickets, to emerge as one of the best bowlers against the Men in Orange, who have had a wood recently against the Mumbai Indians. Against SRH in last year’s clash, Bumrah picked up two wickets before being rested against the same opposition later in the year. In the last three clashes against the opposition, Bumrah has picked up five wickets. Incidentally, against the Sunrisers, the pacer’s wickets have come at an economy rate of 7.23, which shows that the pacer will remain as one of the key bowlers for the franchise. Last season, only Trent Boult came close to Bumrah’s tally of wickets, with the Indian pacer picking up 27 wickets, at an average of 14.96 and an economy rate of 6.73, which shows how valuable the pacer is to the franchise. In overall H2H clashes, only Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Siddarth Kaul have a better wicket tally than Bumrah, which suggests that @3.3 he is a steal bet. Head on to Indibet, invest in this market and just look at the marvellous returns.
Mumbai Indians to score most sixes @1.83
Across batting phases - powerplay, middle-overs and death - Mumbai are statistically one of the best batting sides in the 2020 edition of the tournament. Unlike other sides, who tend to go all-out in the powerplay or in the death, Mumbai have an all-attack approach, which has been consistent throughout all the phases. Last year, across all phases of the game, on average, Mumbai scored 8.56 sixes in the tournament, in comparison to Sunrisers Hyderabad’s 4.93. On average, in every phase, Mumbai have scored more sixes than Sunrisers, 27, 42, 68 in comparison to Hyderabad’s 24, 33 and 22. However, this season, Mumbai have not started their tournament on the brightest of notes, with just nine sixes from the first two games in Chennai. However, being slow starters, Mumbai have always picked pace after the first two games of the tournament, which means that they would have an ideal opportunity to showcase their batting prowess against Hyderabad. In both of Mumbai’s games this season, the opposition combined have only seven sixes, two less than Mumbai. Even though Sunrisers have scored 14 sixes in the tournament - it has come against Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore - which means Mumbai on Saturday would be a completely different meal. But for you it is going to be as simple as it has always been, head to Indibet, invest in the market and take home 1.83X returns. As simple as that!
Mumbai Indians to score below 47.5 runs in the powerplay @1.87
Funnily enough, only Sunrisers Hyderabad from last season had better powerplay numbers than the five-time champions, Mumbai Indians. On average, the franchise scored 47.43 runs in the first six overs - 759 runs in 16 clashes - which shows that Mumbai have always relied on positive starts in the powerplay and they have a great understanding of the game. While in the first clash, the five-time champions missed the services of Quinton de Kock, he returned in the second clash against the Knight Riders, where Mumbai didn’t quite get off to the right start. In the opener, the duo of Rohit-Lynn only scored 41 in the powerplay before Mumbai scored 42 in the second fixture. Even when the franchise have tried at their best, they have failed to cross the 47.5 run mark in the tournament, which suggests that the franchise might struggle in the powerplay against Sunrisers Hyderabad too. Now shift the focus to Sunrisers Hyderabad, their opposition for this particular clash - the Men in Orange - are the second-best bowling attack in the powerplay, conceding just 44.9 runs in the first six overs. The data certainly points out in one direction, Mumbai are more certainly going to score below 47.5 runs in the first six overs and @1.87, they are a steal. So hop on to Indibet, place your bet and earn quick money.
