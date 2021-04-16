Legends and pundits react to Chris ‘Terminator’ Morris handing Rajasthan an unlikely win

Today at 10:48 AM
Price tag? No tension as Chris Morris emerged from the shadows after the narrow first game defeat to hand Rajasthan their first win of the season. Needing 27 runs off the last two overs, the all-rounder smacked four sixes in the span of ten deliveries to leave Delhi in a state of shock.
Sehwag being Sehwag
Pic 1 last match - Paisa mila par izzat nahi mili— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 15, 2021
Pic 2 today - Isse kehte hain Izzat.
Izzat bhi , Paisa bhi - Well done Chris Morris #RRvsDC pic.twitter.com/9hLqMk7OKT
#IPL2021 just keeps getting better and better! Wow what a knock by @Tipo_Morris to pull it off like that from the dead for @rajasthanroyals ! Like i said earlier these guys are going to be dangerous this season! #RRvsDC— Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) April 15, 2021
Absolutely
Chris Morris batted like a true millionaire today ! #RRvsDC— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) April 15, 2021
Avesh, Prasidh, Harshal, Shahbaz, Sakariya and now Unadkat...great to see Indian bowlers become game changers this IPL. Hope the trend continues.— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 15, 2021
That is why we love this game
Chris Morris. From being asked all the questions for 17 crores the other night to being asked why did Sanju refuse that single. Sport in two frames. And how things change. Love it.@rajasthanroyals— Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) April 15, 2021
How many Shikhar Dhawans on the field tonight? #DCvsRR #IPL2021— Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) April 15, 2021
RR owners after yesterday's game
पैसा वसूल 🥳🥳 #Morris #RRvDC #IPL2021— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 15, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.