 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Legends and pundits react to Chris ‘Terminator’ Morris handing Rajasthan an unlikely win

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Chris Morris during Rajasthan's game against Delhi at Wankhede

    IPL

    Legends and pundits react to Chris ‘Terminator’ Morris handing Rajasthan an unlikely win

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:48 AM

    Price tag? No tension as Chris Morris emerged from the shadows after the narrow first game defeat to hand Rajasthan their first win of the season. Needing 27 runs off the last two overs, the all-rounder smacked four sixes in the span of ten deliveries to leave Delhi in a state of shock.

    Sehwag being Sehwag

    Absolutely

    That is why we love this game

    RR owners after yesterday's game

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down