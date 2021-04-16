IPL 2021 | Quite nice to know that Rajasthan can win a game basically from anywhere, reckons Chris Morris

Chris Morris, who played a blinder in the end, has reckoned that it is quite nice to know that Rajasthan can win a game basically from anywhere, after being nearly toppled by Delhi. Recalling the denied single, Morris insisted that he would have always wanted Sanju Samson at the strike.

Under the leadership of Sanju Samson, Rajasthan Royals have evoked a never-say-die attitude, that was largely missing from their side as a group in last year’s IPL. The franchise despite being bent in both the fixtures never broke, with a win and a close loss against Punjab Kings in their IPL opener. Against Delhi, things didn’t change a whole lot in the second innings, where Rajasthan found themselves in a tricky position.

However, as they have found heroes from unlikely places, David Miller, who came in for the injured Ben Stokes put on a show, with a 43-ball 62 before Chris Morris applied the finishing touches, with an 18-ball 36. The Saffer, in the post-match presentation, admitted that it is quite nice to know that Rajasthan can basically win a game from anywhere.

“Guys took a lot of confidence into the game, but it's quite nice to know that we can win a game basically from anywhere after being down in the dumps. That's T20 cricket,” admitted Chris Morris in the post-match.

On the other hand, the all-rounder also credited the opposition bowlers for hitting the right length on the night. While doing that, Morris also praised David Miller for his knock, which allowed the Royals to have a sniff at winning the encounter.

“I thought Delhi bowled really well, David played an unplayable knock. T20 cricket anything can happen in the end, fortunately, went our way in the end. Dew plays a part here at the Wankhede, it does start to skid on. They hit the back of a length a lot better than we did. We got a few wickets early on, but they hit their lengths way better than we did,” he added.

In the first encounter, Morris was denied a single off the fifth delivery of the 20th over, with five runs needed for the Royals. Recalling that incident, the all-rounder pressed that he would have sacrificed his wicket to just watch Sanju Samson hit the ball and had no regrets over that single.

“(When asked about the single denied in the previous game) I was gonna run back no matter what to sacrifice because Sanju was hitting it so sweetly. Sanju was hitting it like a dream, I wouldn't have been too upset if he had hit the last ball for a six.”

While Morris has in the past made telling contributions with the bat, for several franchises, the all-rounder insisted that he is more than happy to contribute for the franchise down low in the order instead of popping up the order.

“There are guys who get paid to bat and there are guys who get paid to slog, I know what I am. I am a slogger that swings everything I can, I play so much golf. The last game, the close game, we took so much out of that as a team. Chasing 222, it's quite a daunting task. For us to get as close as we did on the day, we took a lot out of that first game of ours.”