IPL 2021 | Blitzpools Prediction, Fantasy XI Tips & Probable XI for Punjab’s clash against Chennai

What a game that was! Punjab would have felt that they had completed the job in the very first innings when they scored an impressive 221. They then went on to decimate the RR top order with the expectation of Sanju Samson to gain complete control of the game. However, the RR skipper played an absolute gem of an innings to get his side within touching distance of the two points. But fate had other plans as Samson threw it all away on the last ball to ensure that it was Punjab that started the campaign off with a win.