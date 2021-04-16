IPL 2021 | Blitzpools Prediction, Fantasy XI Tips & Probable XI for Punjab’s clash against Chennai

Today at 3:59 PM
After yet another crazy game at the Wankhede, the venue will now host the game between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings. While the former got off to a losing start to the season, Punjab Kings sealed a memorable win against Rajasthan Royals in their first game of the 20201 IPL.
Punjab were shambolic in this fixture last season, with a 10-wicket and a nine-wicket loss respectively in the two legs against Chennai Super Kings. While their batting did fire, their loose bowling was largely the driving force behind their shambles against the Super Kings. This time around, though, Punjab have strengthened their bowling unit - with the purchase of - Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith, which would come as a task for the Men in Yellow.
While Chennai started the game against Delhi on a losing note, they would want to right the wrongs in this fixture, starting with their bowling attack, which suffered at the hands of Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan. Can Chennai turn it around or will Punjab continue their hot display this season?
Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings - Form Guide
Punjab Kings - W
What a game that was! Punjab would have felt that they had completed the job in the very first innings when they scored an impressive 221. They then went on to decimate the RR top order with the expectation of Sanju Samson to gain complete control of the game. However, the RR skipper played an absolute gem of an innings to get his side within touching distance of the two points. But fate had other plans as Samson threw it all away on the last ball to ensure that it was Punjab that started the campaign off with a win.
Chennai Super Kings - L
It was a weird game for Chennai because once their openers failed and the memories of 2020 came flooding through, the three time champions were somehow able to build their way back into the game. Some late hitting by Sam Curran ensured that CSK made it to a competitive total of 188. However, a massive opening partnership between Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw meant that CSK started their campaign off with a loss.
Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Head-to-Head
Total – 23
Punjab Kings - 9
Chennai Super Kings - 14
No Result - 0
Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings - Last meeting
This was one of the few times last season where Chennai’s top order flourished while Punjab’s failed. Batting first, Punjab’s top order failed to impress with the top five failing to cross the 30-run mark. However, 30 ball 62 from Deepak Hooda ensured that Punjab ended setting a target of 154 in Abu Dhabi. In response, CSK found some inspiration in the form of Ruturaj Gaikwad whose unbeaten 62 meant that Chennai chased down the target with seven balls to spare.
Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 8 - Probable Playing XI
Punjab Kings - KL Rahul (c/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.
Chennai Super Kings - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c, wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.
Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 8 Blitzpools Fantasy XI
Wicketkeepers - KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran
Batsmen - Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda
All-rounders - Sam Curran, Moeen Ali
Bowlers - Arshdeep Singh, Jhye Richardson, Deepak Chahar
Captain - KL Rahul
Vice-captain - Moeen Ali
Match info
Match - Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League Match 8
Date – Friday, April 16, 2021
Time – 7:30 PM IST
Venue – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
