Conversation about AB de Villiers returning to South African setup is very much open, admits Mark Boucher

Mark Boucher has admitted that the conversation about AB de Villiers returning to the South African T20I setup is very much open amidst his appearance in the Indian Premier League. Boucher also added AB wants to perform well in the IPL to prove himself before his return to the world stage.

Just before the 2019 World Cup in England, the talks of AB de Villiers returning to the South African setup gained momentum. However, the then selectors insisted that they would go ahead with the squad they picked in the first place. Ever since then, the conversation of de Villiers returning to the South African setup has always been a hot talking point.

With the World T20 around the corner, the conversations have returned, with de Villiers showcasing his form for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, both with the bat and the gloves. South African head coach Mark Boucher, who in the past has stayed in touch with de Villiers, admitted that the conversation about the right-hander returning to the setup is very much open.

"I did chat to him (AB de Villiers) before he went to the IPL. The conversation is still very much open," Boucher told reporters according to South Africa website timeslive.co.za.

Boucher also added that de Villiers insisted that he wanted to perform well in the IPL, to not just prove himself but also to everyone else that he is still a key figure in world cricket. Incidentally, de Villiers started the 2021 edition, with a 27-ball 48 to take RCB home against defending champions Mumbai Indians.

"AB, being the person he is, wants to perform very well at the IPL to prove to himself and everyone else that he is still a very key figure in world cricket and could dominate at that level," he added.

"I said to him: 'Go do your thing, and I’ll give you a shout towards the back-end of the IPL.' So that is where we are with him,” Boucher further said.