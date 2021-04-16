Ben Stokes ruled out for upto 12 weeks; set to undergo surgery on fractured finger

Today at 4:17 PM
On Friday, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that all-rounder Ben Stokes is ruled out for upto 12 weeks of action. The board also confirmed that the all-rounder will travel to Leeds for surgery on Monday, after a fracture of his left index finger during the IPL stint.
While Rajasthan Royals lost Jofra Archer to surgery, they were left to search for more resources after all-rounder Ben Stokes jammed his finger during the clash against Punjab Kings. The franchise later confirmed that the all-rounder would be ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League, with the franchise yet to confirm the replacement.
On Friday, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), through their announcement confirmed that the all-rounder will travel for an operation to Leeds on Monday, which would rule him out of action for upto 12 weeks. The statement also confirmed that the all-rounder indeed had a fracture on his left index finger, which ruled him out of action.
“England all-rounder Ben Stokes will be out for up to 12 weeks after a repeat X-ray and CT scan on Thursday revealed that he has a fracture of his left index finger,” ECB confirmed in a statement.
“Stokes, who is currently in India with Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, will fly home tomorrow. He will have surgery in Leeds on Monday,” it added.
“The injury occurred while fielding during Royals' opening match against Punjab Kings on Monday when he completed a catch in the deep to see off West Indies batsman Chris Gayle,” it concluded.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.