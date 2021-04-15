Twitter reacts to ‘Superman Sanju’ pulling off outrageous anticipatory dive to send Dhawan packing

Having lost Prithvi Shaw in the second over of the game, and with Delhi just 16/1 after 3 overs on a flat batting wicket, Shikhar Dhawan felt the need to put the pressure back on the bowling side. Batting on 9*(10), the southpaw, who in the first game messed with the bowlers’ heads by moving across the stumps, had made up his mind to scoop Unadkat over fine-leg on the first ball of the fourth over. Dhawan premeditated, moved across his stumps and put bat to ball. On any other day, Dhawan might have added four runs to his tally, but to the southpaw’s utter dismay, Sanju Samson behind the stumps had other ideas.