Twitter reacts to ‘Superman Sanju’ pulling off outrageous anticipatory dive to send Dhawan packing

‘Why is Jos Buttler not keeping?’ was what fans and experts asked when Sanju Samson donned the gloves in RR’s first game versus Punjab. Today, the Rajasthan skipper showed exactly why he’s behind the stumps as he pulled off a ridiculous full-stretched dive to dismiss the dangerous Dhawan.
Captaining an IPL game being a non-regular in the Indian national side can be stressful, tricky and arduous, so you can only imagine the pressure on Sanju Samson’s shoulders, given he is donning the triple role of being the wicket-keeper + the captain + the side’s designated run-getter. With his 119 against Punjab Kings three days ago, Samson showed that the captain’s armband propels him to do better with the bat, and today in Wankhede, the 26-year-old quashed all skepticism about responsibility potentially disrupting his keeping.
Having lost Prithvi Shaw in the second over of the game, and with Delhi just 16/1 after 3 overs on a flat batting wicket, Shikhar Dhawan felt the need to put the pressure back on the bowling side. Batting on 9*(10), the southpaw, who in the first game messed with the bowlers’ heads by moving across the stumps, had made up his mind to scoop Unadkat over fine-leg on the first ball of the fourth over. Dhawan premeditated, moved across his stumps and put bat to ball. On any other day, Dhawan might have added four runs to his tally, but to the southpaw’s utter dismay, Sanju Samson behind the stumps had other ideas.
As the batsman connected the scoop, and as the ball threatened to pierce the gap between the keeper and short fine-leg, Samson channeled his inner superman. The RR skipper took a step towards his right, let out an outstretched dive, and remarkably, somehow, ended up plucking the ball out of thin air. A microsecond after Dhawan had connected the shot, the ball looked like it was going to the boundary for all money, but Samson’s outrageous effort ensured that, instead, Delhi ended up losing both their openers inside 20 balls.
Superman Sanju🔥
April 15, 2021
Absolute stunner from Sanju!
What a Catch by Sanju Samson. #DCvsRR pic.twitter.com/sWJSbuwXSf— Abhi (@AbhiCricket18) April 15, 2021
Probably could be the best catch of season.
Sanju Samson 🦅 ⚡ stunning catch— Pugazh (@iampug155) April 15, 2021
Flying High #RRvsDC pic.twitter.com/yllFZy08Yl
No CG required to join Avengers! :D :D
Sanju Samson taking flying catch of Shikhar Dhawan.🔥#DCvsRR pic.twitter.com/v5ZeADWj2Y— UrMiL07™ (@urmilpatel30) April 15, 2021
That's incredible from RR Captain!
Sanju Samson took a stunner 😮— Sports Freak (@OfficialSfreak) April 15, 2021
Catch of the tournament !#RRvDC #IPL2021 #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/dZ1Osa5qox
What a Catch by Sanju Samson. #DCvsRR pic.twitter.com/uiOCReTJCU@IamSanjuSamson#DCvsRR— Debojit Nath (@Deb22dn) April 15, 2021
A catch to be remembered!🧤
What a Catch taken by Rajasthan Royals Captain Sanju Samson. Brilliant. #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/gtcy4mCDcO— Sunil (@sunil12378) April 15, 2021
Show this and ask your kids to differentiate b/w Bird or Human!
Still in the mood, the flying Sanju #Samson stunner grab 🧤👏 #RRvDC #VIVOIPL surely one of the catch of the tournament contenders!— Anand Selvaraj (@hereisAnand) April 15, 2021
That's lit!🔥
That was superman stuff from Sanju Samson, catch of tournament contender 😍 #RRvsDC— Atish. (@atishj7) April 15, 2021
