    Twitter reacts to slothful Ravichandran Ashwin failing to complete a regulation two in trademark fashion

    Ravi ashwin poor running between the wickets

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:36 PM

    Ravichandran Ashwin might be a great off-spinner, a street-smart cricketer and a fascinating human being, but what he’s not is a good runner. Perennially mocked for his lazy legs, Ashwin’s running left him red-faced today in Mumbai as the 34-year-old was run out en route completing a regulation two.

    Buttler is the happiest man on planet now!

    His smile toh! :P :P

    Waiting for ashwin to take revenge again! :D :D

    Almost evryone! 

    Hahaha! yeah

    Can't wait to see this happen!

    Lol! So accurate!

    Happy jos on earth!

    Very poot between the WKTS!

