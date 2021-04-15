Twitter reacts to slothful Ravichandran Ashwin failing to complete a regulation two in trademark fashion

Today at 9:36 PM
Ravichandran Ashwin might be a great off-spinner, a street-smart cricketer and a fascinating human being, but what he’s not is a good runner. Perennially mocked for his lazy legs, Ashwin’s running left him red-faced today in Mumbai as the 34-year-old was run out en route completing a regulation two.
Buttler is the happiest man on planet now!
April 15, 2021
His smile toh! :P :P
Buttler so happy with Ashwin running out!— . (@statsCF) April 15, 2021
Waiting for ashwin to take revenge again! :D :D
Ashwin is run out, Buttler sa is the happiest man on the planet today.— अंकित 'ममता' त्यागी 🚩🇮🇳 (@sh_atyagi) April 15, 2021
Almost evryone!
Who else is waiting for Buttler v/s Ashwin match up ?? #IPL2021 #DCvsRR— Yuvraj Meena (@Yuvraj_12_) April 15, 2021
Hahaha! yeah
Jos took the revenge by running out ashwin #DCvsRR #rr #DC— शब्द भेदी बाण (@Cricketics1) April 15, 2021
Can't wait to see this happen!
Wait for Ashwin to run your batsman out(mankand) https://t.co/FimCzt7zAN— TheCricoholicGuy (@CricoholicGuy) April 15, 2021
Lol! So accurate!
Butler after Ashwin got Out.#RRvDC pic.twitter.com/lsofDioJNu— A.R.T. #Yellove (@adityaTofficial) April 15, 2021
Happy jos on earth!
Buttler so happy with Ashwin running out!— . (@statsCF) April 15, 2021
Very poot between the WKTS!
Ashwin has always been poor with his running between the wicket. Run out again.— Indiranagar Ka Gunda (@Switch_hitt) April 15, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.