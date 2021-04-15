Twitter reacts to comedy of errors at Wankhede as Pant breaks stumps with bare hands post Unadkat slip

On the first ball of the 17th over, with Rajasthan needing 34 off 18 balls, Chris Morris fluffed a pull shot off the bowling of Tom Curran. The South African dragged it to deep mid-wicket and was looking for a couple, but then had a change of mind and sent back his partner, Jaydev Unadkat, after the latter was half-way down the wicket. Trying to desperately turn back quickly in an attempt to make his ground, Unadkat slipped, and it looked like Rajasthan had lost their 8th wicket.