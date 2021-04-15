 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to comedy of errors at Wankhede as Pant breaks stumps with bare hands post Unadkat slip

    Rishabh Pant misses runout of Jayadev Unadkat

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:45 PM

    Rishabh Pant is an incredibly talented gloveman, but in his young career he’s had tonnes of moments he’d like to forget. The Delhi skipper encountered another forgettable moment today at the Wankhede as after Unadkat slipped, Pant broke the stumps with his bare hands to give the batsman a reprieve.

    “Watch it a 100 times and you’ll still laugh” uttered Harsha Bhogle on commentary 12 years ago when Shadab Jakati and CSK produced the biggest goof-up of all time to give Dwayne Smith a reprieve. Today at the Wankhede, there was yet another non run-out involving a team named “DC”, except today it was Delhi Capitals.

    On the first ball of the 17th over, with Rajasthan needing 34 off 18 balls, Chris Morris fluffed a pull shot off the bowling of Tom Curran. The South African dragged it to deep mid-wicket and was looking for a couple, but then had a change of mind and sent back his partner, Jaydev Unadkat, after the latter was half-way down the wicket. Trying to desperately turn back quickly in an attempt to make his ground, Unadkat slipped, and it looked like Rajasthan had lost their 8th wicket. 

    However, what followed next turned the situation into a comedy of errors as the wicket-keeper, Rishabh Pant, made an inexcusable error. As the fielder threw the ball with Unadkat stuck in the middle of the wicket, Pant broke the stumps with fury. What he didn’t do was have the ball in his hand. The DC skipper broke the stumps after failing to collect the ball, and the goof-up provided Unadkat a life. 

    Chances are that Unadkat will never encounter a day like this ever again.

    And now that's called badluck!

    It was Unadkat right??

    Huge messup!

    Poor performance from DC boys tonight!

    No comments!

    Thala can't be compared with anyone!

    Hahaha!

    Rishabh Pant has to go long way yet! 

    Rolf!

