Twitter reacts to comedy of errors at Wankhede as Pant breaks stumps with bare hands post Unadkat slip

Yesterday at 11:45 PM
Rishabh Pant is an incredibly talented gloveman, but in his young career he’s had tonnes of moments he’d like to forget. The Delhi skipper encountered another forgettable moment today at the Wankhede as after Unadkat slipped, Pant broke the stumps with his bare hands to give the batsman a reprieve.
“Watch it a 100 times and you’ll still laugh” uttered Harsha Bhogle on commentary 12 years ago when Shadab Jakati and CSK produced the biggest goof-up of all time to give Dwayne Smith a reprieve. Today at the Wankhede, there was yet another non run-out involving a team named “DC”, except today it was Delhi Capitals.
On the first ball of the 17th over, with Rajasthan needing 34 off 18 balls, Chris Morris fluffed a pull shot off the bowling of Tom Curran. The South African dragged it to deep mid-wicket and was looking for a couple, but then had a change of mind and sent back his partner, Jaydev Unadkat, after the latter was half-way down the wicket. Trying to desperately turn back quickly in an attempt to make his ground, Unadkat slipped, and it looked like Rajasthan had lost their 8th wicket.
However, what followed next turned the situation into a comedy of errors as the wicket-keeper, Rishabh Pant, made an inexcusable error. As the fielder threw the ball with Unadkat stuck in the middle of the wicket, Pant broke the stumps with fury. What he didn’t do was have the ball in his hand. The DC skipper broke the stumps after failing to collect the ball, and the goof-up provided Unadkat a life.
Chances are that Unadkat will never encounter a day like this ever again.
And now that's called badluck!
April 15, 2021
It was Unadkat right??
Rishabh Pant missing the chance to runout CM was the ultimate game changer moment.— tt_shashank (@IgShashank) April 15, 2021
Huge messup!
That Rishabh Pant missed runout chance and Rabada not executing any yorkers in the 19th over also made the difference.— tt_shashank (@IgShashank) April 15, 2021
Poor performance from DC boys tonight!
Poor captaincy from Rishabh Pant, Wasted one over of @ashwinravi99 who is clearly the best in crisis time. Also trusted wrong foreign players when u had 1 of ash left☹️☹️ Costly Runout miss as well. #IPL #RRvsDC #Dream11 #VIVOIPL Chale the dhoni bane...delhi abhi dur hai janab.🙈— PaneerTikka🍕 (@PaneerrTikka) April 15, 2021
No comments!
Rishabh pant missed easy runout.. People still thinks IPL isn't fixed— akash dubey (@ViratBomB) April 15, 2021
Thala can't be compared with anyone!
After that runout miss by Rishabh Pant, brace yourself for thala comparison memes. #DCvsRR— Pradeep Gupta (@Prads100) April 15, 2021
Hahaha!
Rishabh Pant and co right now. #DCvsRR pic.twitter.com/yaJnfEwGdX— واعظ خان (@WaizArd20) April 15, 2021
Rishabh Pant has to go long way yet!
Rishabh Pant was praised for his captaincy Skill everytime.— Decoding My Idol Aivy 🤡 (@IdolAivy) April 15, 2021
Now with same logic he has to be blamed for bottling the game. But No !
Rolf!
#DCvsRR— THANOS_2.0 💥 (@DtVeko) April 15, 2021
Chris Morris hits 4 Sixes today..
Sanju Samson in dressing room pic.twitter.com/Ll8C4hzl3z
- Rishabh Pant
- Marcus Stoinis
- Jaydev Unadkat
- Chris Morris
- Chris Morris
- Ipl 2021
- Rajasthan Royals
- Delhi Capitals
- Delhi Capitals
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.