SA vs PAK | You need to change and evolve every day in modern cricket, admits Babar Azam

On the back of his 59-ball 122, Babar Azam has admitted that one has to constantly change and evolve in order to keep pace in modern cricket while adding that he was waiting for such an innings. The opener also insisted that the hundred felt really good and hoped to continue the good form.

Babar Azam had one of his best series with the bat, against South Africa in the ODI series, which made the T20I series mouth-watering. Despite a number of South African starts missing out on the series, the hosts scored 203 in the third T20I, to put the visitors under immense pressure. However, as it turned out, it brought the best out of Pakistan skipper, Babar Azam, with the right-hander scoring a scintillating 59-ball 122.

Not just that, the opener also put on a record-breaking partnership at the top of the order, alongside Mohammad Rizwan, adding 197 runs for the first-wicket partnership. During that phase, there was not one point where the South African bowlers looked like they would get the No.1 ranked ODI batsman out, with Babar bringing his century at a strike rate of 200.

“I have made a lot of sacrifices for that and lot of effort has gone into this. I have always wanted to keep learning everyday. You need to change and evolve everyday in modern day cricket. Credit to SA openers as they played really good cricket in the first 10 overs,” Babar admitted in the post-match presentation.

Incidentally, it was also the highest score by a Pakistani batsman in the shortest format. Babar added that he was ‘waiting’ for a knock like this, where he just focused on his strength. While hoping to continue with the same form, he added that the target required the two openers to take more risks than usual.

“I really felt good. I was waiting for a knock like this. I focus on my strength. I want to continue like that. When the rate is around 10, you need to take a few more risks. Rizwan had fasting (Ramadan) but he did extremely well. Batted well and also kept for 20 overs. A dream in one day cricket has come true,” he concluded.

Pakistan lead the series 2-1, going into the series finale on Friday, with a real chance of toppling South Africa away from home.