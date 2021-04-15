IPL 2021 | Virat Kohli reprimanded for breach of code of conduct; escapes fine

Today at 10:03 AM
After the tense six-run win, RCB skipper Virat Kohli was reprimanded for a breach of code of conduct, with the right-hander slamming the chair post his dismissal. However, unlike Gautam Gambhir, who was fined 15% of the match fee, Virat was just warned by the match referee for the incident.
Post his tame dismissal against Jason Holder, cameras quickly picked up RCB skipper Virat Kohli taking his frustration on the chair placed in the dugout. The RCB skipper, who was starting to pick up momentum, batting on 33, slammed a short delivery straight down the throat of Vijay Shankar.
While in 2016 against RCB, the then KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir had earned a 15% fine on the match fee, RCB skipper Virat was just warned by the match referee, Vengalil Narayan Kutty.
Virat was charged with a Level 1 breach of clause 2.2 which relates to "Abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a Match". The 32-year-old was seen taking his frustration on the chair, after his dismissal. However, with the final say being with the referee, the RCB skipper escaped any sort of punishment for his actions on the field.
RCB came back in the game, against SRH to pick up another two crucial points, as they continue to top the table after the fixture, with two wins in Chennai.
Kohli frustrated with himself 😅😅#RCBvsSRH #ViratKohli #IPL #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/QS1tiKIQLo— Abhilash Kumar (@AbhilashK95) April 14, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.