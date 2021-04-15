IPL 2021 | Played pretty good cricket for 35 overs but last five overs was poor decision making, admits Trevor Bayliss

After a staggering collapse, SRH coach Trevor Bayliss has admitted that the franchise played pretty good cricket for 35 overs but succumbed under the pressure in the last five, with poor shots. He also added that Jason Holder gave them the edge in the pace bowling department on the night.

At 96/1 after 13.1 overs, it was Sunrisers’ game all the way before skipper David Warner holed out to the deep, which triggered a massive collapse. Despite holding the ace for 15 overs in the run chase, a triple-wicket over in the 17th ensured that all the hard work was undone, thanks to poor shot-making as they fell short by six runs.

In the post-match press conference, SRH coach Trevor Bayliss admitted that the franchise played pretty good cricket for 35 overs but in the last phase of the game, they were poor. He also cited that the decision making of the batsmen need to improve if they are going to get points in the season.

“Kane Williamson has had a bit of run, he’s coming along well. We played pretty good cricket for 35 overs of the 40 overs on the night but went to a bit of too many runs in the back end with the ball. The over where we lost three wickets, it was poor cricket and poor decision making. We got to do better in the coming days. Against good teams, you have to put 40 overs, so that was the difference,” Bayliss admitted in the post-match press conference.

While it looked like a plan to attack Shahbaz Ahmed, the English coach insisted that there was nothing like that. He put it down to the batsmen getting under immense pressure and throwing away their wickets, going for the quick run chase, which cost them two points.

“There was nothing like targeting Shahbaz Ahmed, it happens when the batsmen get under pressure. Hopefully, they learn from it and play better cricket in the coming days. When you keep them to under 150, you would like to win more times than lose. Our batting in the third half was poor, we succumbed under the pressure. We tried to get the game done and dusted in a short time but that failed.”

The ending of the game was slightly controversial when Harshal Patel bowled a second beamer on the night, which in reality would have got him replaced. However, owing to the first no-ball being away from the batsman, the pacer was let free.

“David Warner was very animated because we didn’t play very good cricket and we lost. There was a bit of conjecture over the second high no-ball but the first one wasn’t directed towards the batsmen’s body, so they got it right.”

However, Bayliss added that the positives are plenty from the game, insisting that there is a need to keep improving and updating themselves to the tournament. While Nabi was a forced decision, Bayliss spoke highly of Jason Holder, adding that he gave them the edge in the pace-bowling department.

“We have played some good, positive cricket but we have to take the learnings from this game to the next one and keep improving as a side. In regards to Nabi, he was deemed unfit after that knock to his head in the first clash, which made us field Jason. Jason gave us that edge in the pace bowling department, with his height and bounce. He showed us that in this match.”