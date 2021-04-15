IPL 2021 | Have plenty of freedom with AB coming next, role similar to Australian role, expresses Glenn Maxwell

Today at 10:15 AM
Glenn Maxwell, who has got off to a good start with RCB, has expressed that he has plenty of freedom with AB de Villiers coming after him and added that the RCB role is similar to the Australian team. He also insisted that there was pressure for performing, especially after last year’s display.
Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell’s move to Royal Challengers Bangalore was a move made in heaven, RCB needed a power-hitter who could share the responsibility with AB de Villiers and Maxwell needed the freedom. Last year, under immense pressure, Maxwell succumbed to pressure to endure his worst IPL season, with just 109 runs in the season, at an average of 15.42.
This season, however, the all-rounder turned it around, with 98 runs in the first two games, including a match-winning 59 for his franchise in tough conditions. Glenn Maxwell, in the post-match presentation, had expressed that with AB de Villiers coming next, there was plenty of freedom with the way he could bat. He also contrasted the roles with the national team, stating that the RCB role was similar.
“It's a very nice start, new franchise for me and they have given me a specific role. To start like this is really nice. It's nice to have batters behind you, you have freedom with AB to come and it's a very similar role I have in the Australian cricket team. The support staff have been backing me as well. It's just about using the experience. Get myself in and then go for the runs,” Maxwell said in the post-match presentation.
Last season, for the then Kings XI Punjab, Maxwell was utilised as an out-and-out finisher, where he failed to keep up with the required tempo. However, the all-rounder insisted that this role allows him to get settled to the conditions before taking on the bowlers. While Punjab utilised his bowling in the powerplay, he has not rolled his sleeves for Bangalore, a sign that has kept Maxwell happy. Incidentally, it was also Maxwell's first Man of the Match performance in the IPL, since 2016, showing his level of confidence for the franchise.
“Probably having those guys behind me is a luxury at RCB. Maybe was pushed a bit too deep and expected to go from ball one, which I am not pretty good at. Maybe a bit of culture thing as well. Obviously. I think it's my 4th IPL team and there's a bit of pressure. So it was really key for me to turn up and do well. I will wait for my chance to bowl. Washi is a superstar for us. The more I don't bowl and hopefully I can keep contributing with the bat, the more happy I will be."
