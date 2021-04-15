IPL 2021 | Delhi bowlers let RR batsmen ‘run over them’ at the death, concedes Rishabh Pant

Teams batting first posting low scores and then ultimately defending the total thanks to a second-innings collapse was the template in the first six games of IPL 2021 but Rajasthan Royals overcame the odds at the Wankhede on Thursday to register their first win of the season. Chasing 148, the Royals were at all sorts at 36/4, and then looked certain to lose the game after losing the well-set David Miller, but an unbelievable cameo from Chris Morris - which was helped by some ordinary death bowling from Delhi - saw the Royals get over the line with two balls to spare. Remarkably, after dismissing Miller, Delhi let the duo of Morris and Jaydev Unadkat add 46 runs in under 4 overs to throw away a game they had in the bag.