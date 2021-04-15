IPL 2021 | Delhi bowlers let RR batsmen ‘run over them’ at the death, concedes Rishabh Pant

Yesterday at 11:53 PM
Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant rued his side’s unacceptable bowling performance at the death and conceded that the DC bowlers let the Rajasthan batsmen run over them at the back end. The duo of Chris Morris and Jaydev Unadkat added 46 for the 8th wicket to hand RR an unlikely win.
Teams batting first posting low scores and then ultimately defending the total thanks to a second-innings collapse was the template in the first six games of IPL 2021 but Rajasthan Royals overcame the odds at the Wankhede on Thursday to register their first win of the season. Chasing 148, the Royals were at all sorts at 36/4, and then looked certain to lose the game after losing the well-set David Miller, but an unbelievable cameo from Chris Morris - which was helped by some ordinary death bowling from Delhi - saw the Royals get over the line with two balls to spare. Remarkably, after dismissing Miller, Delhi let the duo of Morris and Jaydev Unadkat add 46 runs in under 4 overs to throw away a game they had in the bag.
Reflecting on the result, DC skipper Rishabh Pant claimed that his side started well with the ball, but lost their way towards the end, where they were outmuscled by Rajasthan.
“I think the bowlers did a really good job in the start, but we let them get over us in the end. We could have bowled better. Dew got the better of us,” Pant said at the post match presentation.
Delhi, who were coming on the back of a dominant display with the bat against Chennai, were put into bat by RR, but the Capitals produced a performance to forget. Four of the team’s top 5 batsmen were dismissed for single digits and skipper Rishabh Pant turned out to be the only batsman to amass over 25. Pant conceded that his side were 15-20 runs short, but also insisted that the dew factor exacerbated the team’s troubles.
“I think we were 15-20 runs short. But there is something to gain from this match, the bowlers did well at the start. Hopefully in the future we can pull things off. I think in the second innings there was more dew than the first innings so we had to be doing our part, because the slower ball wasn't stopping.”
Delhi’s next clash will also be at the Wankhede Stadium, on April 18, versus Punjab Kings.
